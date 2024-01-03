Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IT stocks decline amidst growth concerns pulls Indian equity benchmarks

Brokerages have been advising their clients to tread cautiously while taking positions in IT stocks, citing weakness in discretionary demand

IT stocks. Photo: iStock

IT stocks decline

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The decline in IT stocks amidst concerns about growth prospects pulled Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday. Investors were also jittery ahead of releasing a bunch of data this week that could show whether wagers on interest-rate cuts this year are justified.

The benchmark Sensex fell 536 points or 0.7 per cent to end the session at 71,357. The Nifty ended the session at 21,517, a decline of 148 points or 0.7 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Brokerages have been advising their clients to tread cautiously while taking positions in IT stocks, citing weakness in discretionary demand.

"We believe the void created by a lower number of small-sized and discretionary projects along with delays in client decision-making and ramp-up of won projects in certain cases will lead to revenue weakness in the near term and 'sticky' nature of costs will delay a significant improvement in margin," said Nomura in a note.

BNP Paribas, in its note to investors, said it expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin to fall quarter on quarter (q-q) for most of its coverage companies due to wage hikes, furloughs and one-time impacts.

"We would look for signs of a demand pick-up and updates on the timelines of large deals ramping up in management commentary," the note added.

The Nifty IT posted its biggest single-day decline in six months and ended the session at 34,395, a decline of 2.5 per cent.

A bit of profit booking was seen ahead of the release of key data points, including the Eurozone PMI and US initial jobless claims.

"We expect the market to consolidate and take a pause before the quarterly results start, leading to more stock-specific action," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The market breadth was favourable, with 2,137 stocks advancing and 1,706 declining. More than two-thirds of Sensex stocks declined. Foreign Portfolio Investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 666 crore. HDFC Bank, which declined 1.5 per cent, and Infosys, which fell 2.9 per cent, were the biggest contributors to the Sensex's decline.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Coforge, GAIL, Vascon, Sugar stocks, P&G Health

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 17: Delhivery, IDBI Bank, TVS Motor, Oil-linked

Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence

Stocks to Watch: Torrent Pharma, Cipla, TVS Supply Chain, Titan, AdaniTotal

Stocks to Watch today: Zomato, KPI Energy, Banks, M&M, Bata, Kansai Nerolac

SC judgment gives Sebi final say on securities violations: Law firms

'Average IPO size declines to Rs 867 cr in 2023 from Rs 1,483 cr in 2002'

Bajaj Auto rallies 6%, hits new high as board to mull buyback on January 8

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed 40% in 4 trading sessions

Topics : IT stocks IT firms Indian IT firms equity market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon