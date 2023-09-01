F&O Strategy: Bear spread on Bank Nifty, suggests HDFC Securities

Bear Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty (31-August expiry)
Buy Bank Nifty 44,200 PUT at Rs 282 & simultaneously sell 43,700 PUT at Rs 120
Lot Size: 15
Cost of the strategy: Rs 162 (Rs 2,430 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 5,070 if Bank Nifty closes at or below Rs 43,700 on 7 Sept expiry
Breakeven point: Rs 44,038
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.09
Approx margin required: Rs 13,500
Rationale
>> Short rollover seen in Bank Nifty Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 43 per cent (Prov) with Bank Nifty falling by 0.55 per cent
>> Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it has closed below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA
>> Momentum Oscillators- RSI (11) has fallen below benchmark level of 50, which indicates bearish trend
>> Amongst the Bank Nifty options, call writing is seen at 44,000-44,500 levels.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock/index. Views are personal.
