Titan, Kalyan: Jewellery stocks tumble up to 16% amid West Asia jitters

Jewellery-related stocks tanked as much as 16 per cent in Monday's trade, as gold and silver prices jumped amid the West Asia conflict. Mostly, a rise in precious metals poses headwinds for jewellery stocks, as an increase in prices could lead to a decrease in jewellery demand and weak margins.

Precious prices jumped after investors sought shelter in safe havens after the US and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend, adding to worries for equity investors.

READ | Gold surges over 1%, climbs above $5,300 as strikes on Iran rattle markets The US and Israel fired missiles across Iran on Saturday, with the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed. Iran responded with strikes against Israel, as well as US bases and other targets in states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain.

US President Donald Trump said the forces sank nine Iranian naval ships and that combat operations would continue until all objectives were completed, according to Bloomberg.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), around 11:25 AM, gold April futures were trading 3.2 per cent higher at ₹1,67,299 per 10 grams. Silver May futures were also up 3 per cent at ₹2,91,143 per 1 kg.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, MCX Gold futures are trading in the ₹1,65,000–₹1,70,000 range after consolidating post the sharp correction from all-time highs.

READ | Gold, Silver ETFs soar as safe haven assets gain on West Asia concerns “While the price is currently in short-term consolidation with a positive tilt, holding firm above critical support zones. Robust buying interest persists in the ₹1,58,000–1,62,000 demand band following the recent surge driven by Middle East tensions. A sustained hold above this base, followed by a breakout above ₹1,65,000, may revive momentum toward ₹1,70,000–1,75,000, preserving a bullish medium-term perspective,” he said.

For silver futures, he said, “The long-term bullish framework remains firmly intact, key support is placed at ₹2,50,000–2,70,000. A sustained hold above this region could trigger recovery toward ₹3,20,000–3,30,000. Dips toward strong support zones may offer accumulation opportunities for positional traders, though a decisive breakdown below these levels could accelerate downside pressure.”

