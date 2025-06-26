Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services shares rise 3% in trade; why is stock in demand?

Jio Financial Services shares rise 3% in trade; why is stock in demand?

Jio Financial Services stock gained after its was allotted shares worth ₹190 crore of Jio Payments Bank

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services shares rose 2.9 per cent in trade on June 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹312.25 per share on BSE. At 10 AM, Jio Financial Services share price was trading 2.74 per cent higher at ₹311.55  per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 83,257.96. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,97,900.36 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹363 per share and 52-week low was at ₹198.6 per share.
 
In one year, Jio Financial Services shares have lost 15 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.
 

Why were Jio Financial shares buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counter came after Jio Financial subscribed and was allotted 19,00,00,000 shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited. The shares were worth ₹190 crore, one share costing ₹10. 
 
Jio Payments Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services. 

"The company has today, subscribed to and has been allotted 19,00,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹190 crore," the filing read. 
 
Last week, Jio Financial acquired the entire 17.8 per cent stake of State Bank of India in Jio Payments Bank Ltd for a consideration of ₹104.54 crore. 
 
Jio Financial Services is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank, payment aggregator, and payment gateway services. The company listed on the exchange after the financial services business from Reliance Industries (RIL) was demerged/transferred into the company in 2023. 

Jio Financial Services Q4FY25 results

Jio Financial Services' consolidated net profit rose to ₹316.11 crore for the final quarter of Q4FY25, up 1.8 per cent from ₹310.63 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY24).
 
The company's total income rose 24 per cent to ₹518 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹418 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. On the flip side, the company’s total expenses also witnessed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase to ₹168 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹103 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
 

