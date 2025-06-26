Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee gains on soft dollar, easing West Asia tensions; opens at 85.92/$

Rupee gains on soft dollar, easing West Asia tensions; opens at 85.92/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 17 paise higher at 85.92, a day after closing at 86.09 against the dollar

US dollar indian rupee

Indian Rupee, USRINR Representative Picture

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee opened higher on Thursday, as the softening dollar aided the currency along with the easing West Asia tensions. 
 
The domestic currency opened 17 paise higher at 85.92, a day after closing at 86.09 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The unit has depreciated by 0.38 per cent so far this month, among the worst-performing ones in Asia. 
 
On Tuesday, dollar demand emerged around the 85.80 level from oil companies and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who were net sellers in equities, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
 
However, with the US dollar index softening and the euro strengthening, the rupee is expected to open stronger today at around 86.01, Bhansali said. "The intraday range is likely to be between 85.75 and 86.25." 

Also Read

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, June 26: Vi, HUL, JSW Steel, BSE, PB Fintech, Ceat

HDB Financial

HDB Financial IPO subscribed 37% on Day 1; HNIs, staff lead bids

Stock market

Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 1% on Iran-Israel truce, global optimism

PremiumDixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies stock weighed down by the competition concerns

Premiumstock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy

DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25

 
The HDB Financial Services initial public offering saw modest interest, with a 37 per cent subscription as of Tuesday evening, according to BSE data. Subscription levels are expected to pick up over the next two days, potentially leading to higher foreign inflows in the USD/INR pair, Bhansali noted. 
 
Economic activity is holding firm in India amid a challenging global environment, and financial conditions remained conducive to facilitating an efficient transmission of interest rate cuts to the credit market, Reserve Bank of India officials said in a report on the ‘State of the Economy’ in its monthly bulletin.
 
The RBI's bulletin showed a decline in its short dollar position to $73 billion, with outstanding positions of up to three months falling to \$15 billion, experts noted. "This provides the central bank with greater flexibility to intervene in the event of pressure on the rupee," Bhansali said. The Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) for May stood at a relatively comfortable 101.08, indicating a slightly overvalued rupee, he added. 
 
Meanwhile, the US dollar weakened after US President Donald Trump said he was considering an early appointment for the next Federal Reserve chairman. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.33 per cent at 97.35.
 
Coming to the West Asia conflict, Trump said the war between Israel and Iran is over, but later warned that new fighting could start soon. Trump added that the US would hold a meeting with Iran next week. Brent crude price was up 0.30 per cent at $67.88 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.40 per cent at 65.18, as of 9:05 AM IST.
 

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex leaps 250 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Mobikwik drops 4%, PB Fintech 1%

Last day! Globe Civil Projects IPO ends today; 15x subscription, GMP at 21%

Last day! Globe Civil Projects IPO ends today; 15x subscription, GMP at 21%

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian stocks dip, dollar weakens as Trump escalates attack on Powell

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, 18 others to go ex-date on June 27; full list

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar currency market Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon