Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial Services invests ₹190 crore in payments bank subsidiary

Jio Financial Services invests ₹190 crore in payments bank subsidiary

The company has been allotted 190,000,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹ 190 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing

Jio Financial Services

Last week, JFSL had acquired the entire 17.8 per cent stake of State Bank of India in Jio Payments Bank Ltd for a consideration of ₹104.54 crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Wednesday said it has infused ₹190 crore in its payments bank subsidiary. 
The company has been allotted 190,000,000 equity shares of ₹10 each of Jio Payments Bank Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, for cash at par, aggregating ₹ 190 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing. 
The transaction is between the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary and hence a related-party transaction, it said.
"It is on an arm's length basis," the company said, adding that none of the company's promoter/promoter group/other group companies have any interest in the above transaction. 
 

Also Read

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch today, June 19: Jio Financial, Inventurus, Hero MotoCorp

Jio Financial Services Limited

Jio Financial acquires SBI's full stake in JPBL for ₹104.54 crore

Jio Financial Services, Allianz SE

Jio Financial buys 17.8% stake of SBI in Jio Payments Bank for Rs 105 cr

Blackrock

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund launches investment management platform 'Aladdin'

Jio financial services

Jio BlackRock joint venture JBIAPL gets Sebi nod to be investment advisor

Last week, JFSL had acquired the entire 17.8 per cent stake of State Bank of India in Jio Payments Bank Ltd for a consideration of ₹104.54 crore. 
With the stake buy, Jio Payments Bank became a wholly-owned subsidiary of JFSL.

More From This Section

Magnum Ice Cream

Magnum to acquire 61.9% of Kwality Wall's India from Unilever Group

jsw steel

JSW Steel files review petition on SC verdict in Bhushan Power case

Star Health Insurance

WFM Asia offloads 2.84% stake in Star Health Insurance for ₹701 crore

air india plane

Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines invested ₹9,558 crore in Air India in FY25

PremiumGirish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors

Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Topics : Jio Financial Services Reliance Jio Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon