JK Cement 27-week share price rally under threat. Buy, Sell or Hold?

JK Cement stock has declined over 12 per cent from its record high of ₹7,565 levels registered on August 20, 2025. In doing so, the cement stock has slipped below the short-term moving averages on the daily chart, and now threatens to stall its 27-week rally. On Thursday, thus far in the trading day, the stock was down 0.3 per cent at ₹6,646, and was seen trading below the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stood at ₹6,748 and ₹6,790, respectively. Earlier, JK Cement stock had zoomed as much as 78 per cent from levels of ₹4,260 on March 13, 2025, to its all-time high last month, after the stock broke above its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA). The 20-WMA now stands at ₹6,333, and is likely to act as a key support for the stock. However, the current stock rally which is now in the 27th week is under threat because of the following technical reasons.
JK CementCurrent Price: ₹6,646 Likely Target: ₹5,785 Downside Risk: 13% Support: ₹6,450; ₹6,330; ₹6,200; ₹5,950 Resistance: ₹6,790; ₹6,925; ₹7,170 Technically, one of the most worrying aspects for JK Cement stock is the negative crossovers seen in key momentum oscillators both on the daily and weekly charts.
The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) indicator, which helps in determining the stock price trend and potential reversals, has slipped below the signal line both on the daily and weekly charts. Thereby, indicating that the near-term bias at the counter may remain tepid. That apart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is also below the signal line, with a reading below 50. In general, a reading below 50 is considered a lack of strength in the particular trend at the counter. Technically, the present trend at JK Cement counter is up. Given the chart set-up, the 20-WMA support at ₹6,330 needs to be carefully watched; break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock crack to ₹5,785 levels. Interim support for the stock is visible at ₹6,450, ₹6,200 and ₹5,950 levels. In case of a pullback, JK Cement is likely to face resistance around ₹6,790 and ₹6,925 levels; with upside capped around ₹7,170 levels.