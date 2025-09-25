Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / JK Cement 27-week share price rally under threat. Buy, Sell or Hold?

JK Cement 27-week share price rally under threat. Buy, Sell or Hold?

JK Cement chart shows that stock has been trading above its 20-WMA post the breakout in March 2025; however given weak signals from key momentum oscillators the stock may crack up to 13% from here.

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

JK Cement stock can slide up to 13%, suggests technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Cement stock has declined over 12 per cent from its record high of ₹7,565 levels registered on August 20, 2025. In doing so, the cement stock has slipped below the short-term moving averages on the daily chart, and now threatens to stall its 27-week rally.  On Thursday, thus far in the trading day, the stock was down 0.3 per cent at ₹6,646, and was seen trading below the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stood at ₹6,748 and ₹6,790, respectively.  Earlier, JK Cement stock had zoomed as much as 78 per cent from levels of ₹4,260 on March 13, 2025, to its all-time high last month, after the stock broke above its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA). The 20-WMA now stands at ₹6,333, and is likely to act as a key support for the stock.  However, the current stock rally which is now in the 27th week is under threat because of the following technical reasons. 

JK Cement

Current Price: ₹6,646  Likely Target: ₹5,785  Downside Risk: 13%  Support: ₹6,450; ₹6,330; ₹6,200; ₹5,950  Resistance: ₹6,790; ₹6,925; ₹7,170  Technically, one of the most worrying aspects for JK Cement stock is the negative crossovers seen in key momentum oscillators both on the daily and weekly charts. 
 
 
  The Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) indicator, which helps in determining the stock price trend and potential reversals, has slipped below the signal line both on the daily and weekly charts. Thereby, indicating that the near-term bias at the counter may remain tepid.  That apart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is also below the signal line, with a reading below 50. In general, a reading below 50 is considered a lack of strength in the particular trend at the counter. Technically, the present trend at JK Cement counter is up.  Given the chart set-up, the 20-WMA support at ₹6,330 needs to be carefully watched; break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock crack to ₹5,785 levels. Interim support for the stock is visible at ₹6,450, ₹6,200 and ₹5,950 levels.  In case of a pullback, JK Cement is likely to face resistance around ₹6,790 and ₹6,925 levels; with upside capped around ₹7,170 levels. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty breaks 25,000; GK Energy IPO allotment today

Glenmark Pharma, AbbVie, ISB-2001, licensing deal, oncology, multiple myeloma, cancer, royalties, EBITDA growth, milestone payments

Why Nomura continues to back Glenmark Pharma; Retains 'Buy'; Find out here

copper

Hindustan Copper soars 43% in Sept; here are 2 key reasons behind rally

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Anand Rathi bullish on 2 solar stocks; eyes up to 33% upside: Here's why

silver

Silver sees best annual return in 10 years; holds 45-year trend on charts

Topics : Market technicals JK Cement stock market trading Stocks to avoid Trading calls Trading strategies Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon