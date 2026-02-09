JK Tyre and Industries jumps 7%, hits all-time high on posting strong Q3

JK Tyre and Industries share price jumped 7.4 per cent, registering a lifehigh at ₹582.75 on BSE. At 10:59 AM, JK Tyres and Industries shares were trading 5.9 per cent higher at ₹574.55 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.61 per cent at 84,090.91.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 numbers on Friday, after market hours. Brokerages believe the company posted modest numbers.

Its revenue from operations on a consolidated basis came in at ₹4,222.96 crore, as compared to ₹3673.68 crore Y-o-Y.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of the company came in at ₹583 crore, as compared to ₹335 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin came in at 13.8 per cent, as compared to 9.1 per cent a year ago.

Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director, said, “JK Tyre delivered a robust performance in Q3, on the back of healthy automobile demand supported by goods and services tax (GST)-led reforms, festive season momentum, and positive rural sentiments. Strong traction across both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and replacement segments once again underscores customers’ enduring trust in the JK Tyre brand.”

The domestic business posted 16 per cent year-on-year growth, driven largely by the OEM segment, which grew 27 per cent, and a robust replacement segment that expanded 12 per cent.

Commercial vehicle demand showed signs of recovery during the quarter, while passenger vehicle OEM and replacement segments also witnessed healthy traction.

The company announced a ₹1,130 crore capital expenditure plan to expand capacity across truck and bus radial (TBR), all-steel light truck radial (ASLTR), and passenger car radial (PCR) segments. The expansion is expected to increase overall capacity by around 7 per cent.

JK Tyre also highlighted new OEM wins, including electric vehicle tyre supplies for Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Punch EV, and fitment on the new Renault Duster with 18-inch Ranger HPE tyres.