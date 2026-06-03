At 1:21 PM, John Cockerill India shares zoomed 15 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high of ₹8,740 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company and its parent John Cockerill Metal International SA (JCMI) have received a letter of intent from JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited for the design, engineering, supply, supervision of erection, and commissioning of two annealing and coating lines (ACL 1 and ACL 2) and one annealing and pickling line (APL) for a cold-rolled non-oriented (CRNO) electrical steel project.At 1:21 PM, John Cockerill India's share price pared some gains, but was up 13.77 per cent at ₹8,640 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.77 per cent at 74,074.84.

The aggregate contract value is approximately ₹1,250-1,300 crore, comprising approximately ₹550 crore for JCIL, approximately €30-35 million for JCMI, and approximately ₹400 crore for the consortium portion with the furnace supplier group. The order is domestic in nature and is to be executed within 36 months from May 2026.

READ | DLF, Sobha, Lodha: Bonanza decodes trading strategy in top realty stocks John Cockerill India is an engineering company, and is the Indian entity of the John Cockerill Group — a Belgian industrial conglomerate formerly known as Cockerill Maintenance and Ingénierie (CMI), which completed its acquisition of the Indian entity in June 2008.

The company serves as John Cockerill Industry's Indian hub and centre of excellence for cold rolling mill complexes, and is the world leader in the conception, manufacture, and installation of reversible cold rolling mills. Its technology portfolio spans processing lines, rolling mills, thermal and chemical processes, and auxiliary steel treatment equipment — serving the steel, non-ferrous, aviation, forging, casting, and hydrometallurgical industries.

It offers the entire product portfolio of John Cockerill Industry and coordinates the full range of its activities in India, including local engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing. As an international specialist in industrial processes and technologies, the company designs, supplies, and modernises cold rolling mills, processing lines, chemical and thermal treatment installations, and state-of-the-art heat treatment technologies for a wide range of industrial applications.

The company is positioned as a preferred partner for innovative, clean, and efficient industrial solutions — complementing the John Cockerill Group's global growth strategy through technology synergies and a versatile product range with minimal overlaps across its international portfolio.