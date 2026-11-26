Shares of Jyoti Structures Ltd. gained over 9 per cent in early trade on Thursday after the company announced an order win of ₹272 crore.

The company’s counter at 09:18 AM was trading 2.6 per cent lower at ₹1,773 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was up 0.15 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 9.09 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹12.28 per share.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said that it has received a fresh Letter of Intent worth ₹272 crore, excluding GST, from Sterlite Grid 5 Limited for the 400 kV double-circuit Xeldom–Narendra Transmission Line Project in Goa and Karnataka. The order covers the supply of materials and services, including civil and erection works.

The LOI includes both the balance work and work already executed under the project, taking the incremental order value to ₹175.67 crore, excluding GST. The contract is to be executed over 18 months from the date of the LOI, November 25, 2026.

The order is a continuation of an earlier EPC contract awarded by Sterlite Power Transmission in September 2022. Following its demerger, the infrastructure business was transferred to Sterlite Grid 5 Limited under an NCLT, Mumbai order dated September 5, 2024. The company said the contract does not fall under related-party transactions. Harish Jujarey AVP, head, technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart said that after retesting its January 2026 low of 8, Jyoti Structures has staged a decent recovery, forming a double bottom pattern. Recently, the stock moved above its long-term 200-DMA and, in today's session, witnessed a sharp rebound from the moving average support placed around ₹11.16. "The formation of a double bottom, coupled with the stock sustaining above its 200-DMA, indicates improving bullish momentum. Going forward, the stock may move towards its recent swing high of ₹14.50. A decisive breakout above this level could further strengthen the bullish outlook," he said.

Jyoti Structures shares have gained 33.19 per cent over the past month, compared with a 13.49 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. The stock is up 25.52 per cent year-to-date and 6.67 per cent over the past year, while the benchmark has declined 1.24 per cent and 1.46 per cent, respectively. However, the stock has underperformed the index over the past three and five years, falling 13.98 per cent and 11.24 per cent, against gains of 30.45 per cent and 51.66 per cent in the Nifty 50. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.