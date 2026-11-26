According to analysts at Jefferies, the proposed US tariffs under Section 301 could have implications for several Indian export-oriented companies, although the final rates will depend on the outcome of ongoing consultations and potential trade negotiations.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed fresh tariffs on 14 economies, citing policies contributing to structural excess manufacturing capacity. The proposals are subject to public consultations, with hearings scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027.

ALSO READ: New US tariff may give India edge over Asian peers if trade deal done: GTRI This follows the US imposition of temporary tariffs of 10-12.5 per cent under Section 301 in July 2026, after the Supreme Court struck down the earlier tariff framework.

For India, the USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on all goods, with scope for the rate to be lowered to 17 per cent if New Delhi and Washington reach a reciprocal trade agreement. Such an outcome, analysts believe, could give Indian exporters a 1-3 percentage point tariff advantage over emerging market peers, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, Jefferies said.

Among Indian companies, Navin Fluorine, PI Industries and SRF in the chemicals space, Welspun Living in textiles, and Cummins India, Thermax and KEI Industries in capital goods could face varying levels of tariff exposure, wrote Abhinav Sinha, Priyank Shah and Aditi Singla of Jefferies in a November 25 note.

ALSO READ: Section 301 probe: India rejects US claim of structural excess capacity However, the brokerage noted that a significant portion of India's $104 billion annual exports to the US remains outside the current tariff framework or is subject to sector-specific levies and Section 232 investigations. These, Jefferies said, account for around 45 per cent of India's exports and include pharmaceuticals, energy products, and select electronics and auto-component categories.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, Biocon and Gland Pharma are among those currently outside the proposed tariff framework, Jefferies said.

The effective hit on India, according to a note by Emkay Global, should be smaller than the headline rate, given exemptions for key export categories, while frontloading ahead of implementation should support near-term exports. It also flagged the possibility of additional Russia-linked tariffs under separate US legislation. These could be imposed over and above existing duties, although their implementation remains suspended for now.

As during the previous tariff episode, it believes, exporters are likely to pursue geographical diversification, although the West Asia conflict could make this more difficult.

"More broadly, India has weathered tariffs and geopolitical disruptions well so far, with growth and external balances remaining comfortable. Growing US tariff backlash and upcoming public hearings could still lead to some moderation, while progress on the bilateral trade agreement remains crucial," wrote Madhavi Arora and Harshal Patel of Emkay Global in the note.