The number of individual investors trading in the cash segment rose to a two-year high of nearly 14.3 million in October 2026, up from 12.3 million in September. The investor count is based on the unique PANs that traded during the month.

In comparison, it had surged to over 15.8 million around October 2024.

The increase was driven largely by low-value, intermittent participants, data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Market Pulse showed.

The jump in headcount did not translate into higher trading activity. The share of individuals in cash market turnover fell 456 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 30.3 per cent, its lowest in seven months. It was 32.2 per cent in September and 34.8 per cent in October 2025.

Proprietary traders now account for the largest share at 33.5 per cent, followed by individuals. Domestic institutions held 14 per cent and foreign investors 13.4 per cent.

Individuals were net sellers of ₹13,558 crore in the secondary market in October. Cumulative net inflows in FY27 stand at ₹34,048 crore. Calendar-year net inflows up to October 2026 were ₹45,912 crore, against a net outflow of ₹5,717 crore in 2025.

Flows have swung sharply in recent years, from ₹1,42,755 crore in 2021 and ₹88,376 crore in 2022 to just ₹5,243 crore in 2023 and a record ₹1,65,811 crore in 2024.

The primary market saw stronger participation. Individual investments reached ₹32,764 crore in FY27 as of October 31, supported by heightened IPO activity.