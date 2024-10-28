Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects Int'l Q2 results: Net profit grows 40% to Rs 125.5 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 89.89 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Monday reported about 40 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.56 crore in the September quarter aided by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 89.89 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 4,946.98 crore from Rs 4,530.49 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses were at Rs 4,758.96 crore as against Rs 4,398.06 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

During the quarter, the company signed binding agreements for the sale of Vindhyachal Expressway for enterprise value of Rs 775 crore. The deal is expected to close in FY26, subject to requisite approvals and closing adjustments.

 

In the April-September period, the company posted a net profit of Rs 249 crore compared to Rs 239 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's net debt stood at Rs 2,793 crore at the end of the second quarter.

In a statement, KPIL MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said, "We have delivered solid performance this quarter. More importantly, the growth has come, along with strong order book position Rs 60,631 crore and year-to-date order inflows about Rs 19,000 crore (including L1 of over Rs 7,000 crore).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

