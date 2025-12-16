Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Kirloskar Oil Engines rallies 11%; stock hits 52-week high in weak market

Kirloskar Oil Engines rallies 11%; stock hits 52-week high in weak market

Kirloskar Oil's efforts over the past few quarters to improve product mix are yielding results now in terms of strong growth of 40 per cent in the powergen segment of the company.

Kirloskar

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kirloskar Oil Engines share price today

 
Share price of Kirloskar Oil Engines hit a 52-week high of ₹1,262, as the stock rallied 11 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The stock surpassed its previous 52-week high of ₹1,194.60 touched on November 20, 2025. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 132 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹544.15 hit on February 28, 2025.
 
At 01:11 PM; Kirloskar Oil Engines was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹1,195 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 84,758. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nine-fold with a combined 2.87 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

What’s driving Kirloskar Oil Engines stock price?

 
Kirloskar Oil Engines is a leader in the manufacturing of generator sets, internal combustion engines and farm equipment with a sizable presence in international markets. It also manufactures world class engines for construction equipment. It specialises in manufacturing air-cooled and liquid-cooled engines for generator sets across a wide range of power outputs (3kVA to 12,000 kVA). It has a significant presence in diesel and electric pump sets, power tillers, specialised fishing engines markets, among others. The company also has a strong distribution network throughout Middle East and Africa with offices in Dubai, South Africa, Kenya and in Houston, US.
 
The company has delivered its best-ever performance in the second quarter (July to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), marking a key milestone in the company's growth journey. The company crossed the ₹1,500 crore revenue mark for the first-time in a quarter and achieved a highest-ever H1FY26 sales of ₹3,027 crore.
 
Net profit from continuing operations grew 23 per cent year-on-year at ₹293 crore for H1FY26, against ₹238 crore for H1FY25.

The Power Generation Business Unit continued its robust performance, supported by the company’s extensive distribution network, strong brand equity, and ongoing innovation in engine and generator technology.
 
Kirloskar Oil Engines’ Q2FY26 result was sharply above Motilal Oswal Financial Services expectations, driven by strong growth in the powergen, industrial, and export sectors. 
 
The company’s efforts over the past few quarters to improve product mix are yielding results now in terms of strong growth of 40 per cent in the powergen segment of the company versus 20 per cent growth of the nearest competitor, which suggests that the company would have gained market share in Q2FY26;  better-than-expected industrial segment growth led by defense and railways and much broad-based growth expected going forward in this segment; higher exports too led by a shift towards a GOEM-based model; and higher margins driven by a better product mix, an increase in sales from HHP nodes, and better cost absorption, the brokerage firm said.  Analysts at Motilal Oswal reiterated the 'BUY' rating on the stock and roll forward target price to Dec’27E earnings to ₹1,400 (from ₹1,230 earlier) based on the SoTP methodology.
   

Topics : Buzzing stocks Kirloskar Oil Engines stock market trading Q2 results Market trends

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

