Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Eternal slips 5% on huge volumes; sharpest intra-day fall in 7 months

Eternal slips 5% on huge volumes; sharpest intra-day fall in 7 months

With today's 5% fall, the market price of Eternal has corrected 23% from its 52-week high level of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal share price today

Share price of Eternal has slipped 5 per cent to ₹285.70 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The parent company of food delivery platform Zomato has recorded its sharpest intra-day fall in the past seven months. Earlier, on May 2, 2025, the stock price of the company had declined 5.3 per cent and 10 per cent on April 7, 2025.
 
With today’s fall, the market price of Eternal has corrected 23 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹368.40 touched on October 16, 2025.
 
As of 12:39 PM, Eternal was quoting 3.6 per cent lower at ₹287.50, as against a 0.55 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled, with a combined 38.14 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

What’s making the Street nervous?

The government has approved the implementation of four labour codes with effect from November 21, 2025. These codes were passed by the Parliament in 2020 and were awaiting implementation. According to PIB, 29 labour laws have been consolidated into four codes with the aim of easing compliance and modernising outdated provisions while safeguarding workers’ rights. 
 
Platform companies (such as Eternal and Swiggy) will need to contribute to a social security pool, which will be used to provide social security benefits to gig workers. A central minimum wage, higher than the current minimum wage, may have an impact on wage bills for employers across sectors, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 16, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts; Nifty below 25,950; Rupee sinks to 91/$

Stock Market Fall: Sensex sheds 500 pts, Nifty dips 150 pts in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Sensex cracks 500 pts, Nifty below 25,900; why are markets falling today?

fertiliser stocks

FACT, Paradeep Phosphates soars 7%; What's driving the fertiliser stocks?

Ashok Leyland, Drivers Union, artificial intelligence, Technology

Ashok Leyland zooms 53% in CY25; Outperforms Sensex for 6th straight year

mtnl share

MTNL gains 9% as board clears ₹350.7 cr sale of Mumbai's BKC housing block

 
Assuming companies such as Eternal and Swiggy have to shell out an incremental 5 per cent of annual payments to workers, the food delivery businesses could see an impact to the tune of ₹3.2/order, while quick commerce (QC) businesses could see an impact of ₹2.4/order. Analysts at the brokerage firm believe companies would pass on the impact of these to consumers with time via higher platform fees or other charges.  ALSO READ | Ashok Leyland zooms 53% in CY25; Outperforms Sensex for 6th straight year 
From a long-term perspective, Zomato has built a resilient business model by securing multiple strategic verticals and delivering broad-based growth. However, near-term challenges, such as rising competitive intensity and rapid store expansion, are likely to keep profitability under pressure, an analyst at Axis Direct said in the Q2 result update.
 
Meanwhile, the GST rate cuts have brought down the average GST on Blinkit’s typical basket by ~3 percentage points, which should drive more demand. The management said it certainly expects a positive rub-off on demand due to this from Q3FY26 onwards (given the changes came into effect only towards the end of Q2FY26). As far as Q2FY26 is concerned, the company said it saw a negative impact on both growth and margins as customers went into wait-and-watch mode, delaying their purchases across categories, including the ones where no GST rate changes were announced.
 
===============
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee slips past 91/$ to fresh low for 4th session; more downside?

SEPC share price in focus

SEPC shares jump 7% on ₹270-crore order win; stock up 20% in two sessions

ecommerce, Online shoppers, Meesho, IPO

Meesho soars 13% on huge volumes; zooms 74% against issue price in 5 days

Dividend, Company dividend

Boost your portfolio with these 15 govt-backed high dividend yield stocks

Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap share price in focus

Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap shares jump 8% each; key triggers explained

Topics : Buzzing stocks Zomato online food delivery stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon