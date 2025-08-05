Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Britannia Q1 results preview: Check estimates, date & other key details

Britannia Q1 results preview: Check estimates, date & other key details

Britannia Q1 results preview: Britannia's revenue for Q1FY26 is expected to increase 8.7 per cent, on average, to ₹4,621.05 crore; check in depth analysis

Britannia Industries

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Britannia Q1 results preview: Biscuit maker Britannia, known for its products Good Day, Bourbon, Jim Jam, is slated to release its first quarter (Q1FY26) results today, August 5, 2025.

Britannia Q1 results 2025: Profit estimates

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard estimate Britannia's net profit to increase 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on average, to ₹575.65 crore as compared to ₹522 crore. Sequentially, the net profit is expected to rise around 3 per cent from ₹559.9 crore in Q4FY25.

Britannia Q1 results 2025: Revenue expectations

The company's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 8.7 per cent in the first quarter (Q1FY26), on average, to ₹4,621.05 crore as compared to ₹4,250.3 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis too, the revenue is poised to increase 4 per cent from ₹4,432.2 crore in Q4FY25.
 

How will Britannia fare in Q1FY26? Brokerages decode

Kotak Institutional Equities: The brokerage expects 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in biscuit volumes, as compared to 3.5 per cent/6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4/Q3 and 6 per cent Y-o-Y price-mix impact, which is slightly better than Q4 due to the lagged impact of hikes. This shall result in 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in standalone revenues, as against 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth excluding other operating income in Q4. 
 
Besides, other operating revenue is likely to decline 25 per cent Y-o-Y as the base quarter included some prior period grants. Consolidated net operating revenue is expected to grow at 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,628.3 crore, as compared to ₹4,250.3 crore. 

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures indicate negative start; global stocks edge higher

SC, Supreme Court

SC allows manufacturing unit's closure, orders ₹15 cr ex-gratia for workers

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 560 crore, revenue up 9%

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, May 8: Britannia, Coal India, Dabur, Voltas, RIL, L&T, PNB

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q4 results preview: Check what brokerages anticipate, date, time

 
Consolidated gross margin is anticipated to contract 205 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 41.3 per cent, due to raw material inflation in commodities such as wheat, palm, oil, cocoa, and milk; partly offset by price hikes/grammage cuts. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is likely to rise 30 bps Y-o-Y to 18 per cent, as gross margin contraction may be offset by lower staff cost and advertising and promotion expenses. 
 
Emkay Global Financial Services: The high volume base of Q1FY25 at 8 per cent would limit volume growth to 3-4 per cent in Q1FY26, according to Emkay's analysis. With part of the price hikes landing in the market, price growth is expected to accelerate to 6 per cent. A 240 bps gross margin contraction is forecasted amid inflationary raw prices.
 
Ebitda margin is likely to see an expansion of 20 bps Y-o-Y to 17.7 per cent. This would help support 10 per cent Ebitda growth in Q1FY26 to ₹831.6 crore. Lower borrowings, amid high raw material prices, may help with lower interest costs, thus aiding 11 per cent earnings growth. 
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Analysts expect 8.5 per cent revenue growth Y-o-Y to ₹4,583.3 crore in Q1FY26, with volume growth of 3 per cent and the remainder driven by price hikes in Q1FY26.
 
Gross profit margin is expected to contract 260 bps Y-o-Y to 40.8 per cent, while Ebitda margin is expected to contract 43 bps Y-o-Y to 17.3 per cent, primarily due to a rise in agri commodity prices. Consolidated Ebitda is pegged at ₹7,92.9 crore as compared to ₹753.7 crore Y-o-Y.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities: The brokerage estimates overall revenue to grow 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26 to ₹4,622.3, as compared to ₹4,250.3 crore. Volumes are likely to increase by 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda is expected to jump 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹846.2 crore, as against ₹753.7 crore. 
 
Besides, pricing growth is likely to be by 6 per cent in Q1FY26 Y-o-Y. Further improvement is anticipated over the coming quarters. Gross margin shall dip 156 bp Y-o-Y, but improve 88 bps Q-o-Q, due to some benefit of palm oil duty cut and recent price correction, to 40.2 per cent, but Ebitda margin shall expand 57 bps Y-o-Y/14 bp Q-o-Q to 18.3 per cent, due to higher other expenditure.

More From This Section

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend stocks: Coal India, 18 others go ex-date on Aug 6; do you own any?

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

FPIs still drive stock prices despite holdings at decade-low levels

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty

Shree Cement Q1: Profit nearly doubles, analysts stay cautiously optimistic

Highway Infrastructure IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO open today: GMP up 57%; should you subscribe?

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 5: IndusInd Bank, DLF, Aurobindo Pharma, Bosch

Topics : Britannia Q1 results Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty FMCG companies FMCG stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon