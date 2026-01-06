Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / KSH International share price jumps over 10% after net profit doubles in Q2

KSH International share price jumps over 10% after net profit doubles in Q2

KSH International released the first earnings report two weeks after its listing on the exchanges

KSH International share price rose on January 6, 2026

Investors reacted to newly-listed stock, KSH International's first quarterly earnings.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

KSH International share price today: KSH International share price rose over 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company said its net profit more-than-doubled in the September quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26). The scrip rose 10.50 per cent to ₹403.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).    The stock, however, pared most of the gains to trade 2.68 per cent higher at ₹375.15 as of 11:25 AM, compared to a 0.38 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.    KSH International was listed on the exchanges on December 23, 2025, at a 3.7 per cent discount from its issue price. 
 
Why did KSH International share price rise today?  KSH International's share price rose in Tuesday's session as the company reported earnings for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025. It was the first earnings report after the company got listed on the exchanges in December, 2025.    KSH International reported that its consolidated revenue advanced 50.7 per cent on year to ₹712.13 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) from ₹472.47 crore in Q2FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 74.2 per cent on year to ₹46.11 crore from ₹26.46 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.  KSH International's profit after tax (PAT) increased 128.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25.59 crore during the second quarter from ₹12.93 crore last year.  Sales volume during the quarter rose 22.6 per cent on year to 7,0374 metric tonnes from 5,739 metric tonnes.
  KSH International said the company added 12,000 metric tonnes of new capacity during the quarter, out of the proposed 30,000 metric tonnes capacity. The company added the new capacity at the end of September in Supa, which has increased the annualised capacity to 41,045 metric tonnes. Sales from the new facility started on October 1, 2025.    KSH International saw its revenue growing over 50 per cent in the September quarter (Q2FY26) because it is focused on selling more expensive and high-technology wires. Additionally, Continuous Transposed Conductors, and 765-kilowatt transformers sales, and exports helped the company record the double-digit revenue growth rate. 
 

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

