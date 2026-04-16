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Home / Markets / News / KV Ramana Murty takes charge; Sebi gets its fourth whole-time member

KV Ramana Murty takes charge; Sebi gets its fourth whole-time member

Murty had earlier served as a part-time member on Sebi's board as a government nominee

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:02 AM IST

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KVR Murty, former additional controller general of defence accounts, on Wednesday assumed charge as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). 
Murty had earlier served as a part-time member on Sebi’s board as a government nominee. He has also been associated with the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and served on the councils of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of India (ICMAI). 
He previously held the position of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, where he oversaw e-governance initiatives and policy formulation. 
 
Murty’s appointment restores the number of whole-time members (WTMs) on the Sebi board to four, filling vacancies that had persisted since last year. In December 2025, Sandip Pradhan, former Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), had also joined as a WTM. 
The Sebi board currently comprises a chairman, four whole-time members, and four part-time members, who are representatives from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India. 
Whole-time members play a critical role in decision-making, investigations, and the implementation of policies aimed at developing India’s capital markets.

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Topics : SEBI Reserve Bank of India RBI

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:02 AM IST

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