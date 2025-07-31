Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last day! Aditya Infotech IPO ends today; Subscription hits 52x, GMP up 43%

Last day! Aditya Infotech IPO ends today; Subscription hits 52x, GMP up 43%

Aditya Infotech IPO received bids for 548.93 million equity shares against 11.22 million shares on offer as of 2:40 PM on Thursday

initial public offering, IPO

initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of video surveillance solutions provider Aditya Infotech is set to conclude today, July 31, 2025. The ₹1,300 crore issue, which opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 29, has received a solid response from investors so far. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Aditya Infotech IPO received bids for 548.93 million equity shares against 11.22 million shares on offer as of 2:40 PM on Thursday. This reflects an oversubscription of only 52.16 times. 
 
Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved category by 61.22 times. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid 51.39 times. The retail investors' portion was booked 43.22 per cent.
 

Aditya Infotech IPO GMP

On the final day of subscription, Aditya Infotech’s unlisted shares were commanding a marginal premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed the shares were trading at ₹965 per share, reflecting a GMP of only ₹290, or 42.96 per cent, over the upper end of the price band of ₹640 to ₹675.

Aditya Infotech IPO details

The public offering of Aditya Infotech comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 7.4 million equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.9 million shares worth ₹800 crore. Aditya Khemka, Ananmay Khemka, Rishi Khemka, Hari Shankar Khemka (HUF) and Shradha Khemka are the promoter selling shareholders.  

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

