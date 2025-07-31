Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sonata Software dips 7% post Q1 results; Emkay retains Buy, here's why

Sonata Software dips 7% post Q1 results; Emkay retains Buy, here's why

The fall in the company's share price came on the back, after the company reported its Q1 results, which came below street expectations

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Modernisation Engineering Company Sonata Software fell as much as 6.61 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹386.55 per share on the NSE during intra-day deals on Thursday, July 31, 2025. 
 
At around 1:40 PM on Thursday, Sonata Software shares were seen trading at ₹392.85 per share, down 5.10 per cent from its previous close of ₹413.95 per share on the NSE. The counter saw trades of around 1.5 million equity shares estimated to be valued at around ₹58 crore on the NSE, and BSE. 

Why are Sonata Software shares falling today?

The fall in the company's share price came on the back, after the company reported its Q1 results,  which came below street expectations. During Q1FY26, the company reported a rise in its profit after tax (PAT) by 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹109.3 crore from ₹105.6 crore reported in Q1FY25. The company’s revenue increased by 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,965.2 crore from ₹2,527.4 crore.
 
 
During the quarter, the company's earnings before income tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) advanced 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹109.3 crore from ₹105.6 crore.  Check List of Q1 results today

Management commentary

Commenting on the Q1 performance, Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software, said, "international IT Services Q1 marked steady progress with revenue growth of 0.6 per cent on a sequential basis. We secured three large deals -two in BFSI and one in TMT- underscoring our focus on large deals and execution strength. Our focused investments in Healthcare and BFSI have scaled from 13 per cent to 32 per cent of revenue over three years, validating our diversification strategy. As clients accelerate modernization to stay competitive, we remain confident in our long-term growth trajectory."

Also Read

Jagannathan Chakravarthi, chief financial officer (CFO) of Sonata Software

Sonata Software sees Q4 revenue hit as top client pushes AI automationpremium

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sonata Software climbs 5% on posting healthy Q4 results; Check details here

Explained: Why are Sonata Software shares up 38% in 4 trading days?

Explained: Why are Sonata Software shares up 38% in 4 trading days?

Markets

Here's why Sonata Software shares soar 6% in trade on Monday, April 28

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sonata Software shares plunge 13%; here's what is worrying investors

 
Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology, added, "We gained new clients in cloud and data protection services. Our continued investments and partnerships with leading cloud providers position us well to grow revenue from cloud-managed services in the coming quarters."

Emkay retains 'Buy' rating on Sonata Software shares

Analysts at Emkay have retained their Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹475 at 22x Jun-27E EPS. The analysts, however, highlighted that the company posted another quarter of weak operating performance in Q1.
 
Analysts pointed out that the company secured three major deals in Q1, including a $73 million total contract value (TCV) with a US-based TMT client. It reported total order bookings of $105 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.28x. Growth during Q1 was led by a large TMT deal ramp-up, continued strength in HLS, and demand for data and AI services.
 
However, performance was impacted by softness in retail and manufacturing, budget pressures at a key BFSI client, and broader macroeconomic slowdown. The domestic business faced the impact of a slowdown in the IT/ITeS sector, with several OEMs planning a shift to a direct engagement model for large clients.
 
The analysts further highlighted that, "The management refrained from providing specific growth outlook, citing challenges in RMD, a large BFSI client, and macro uncertainty. However, it remains hopeful of positive revenue growth in IT Services in FY26. It expects to achieve near-20 per cent Ebitda margin in IT Services by FY26-end, driven by large deal ramp-ups, improved utilisation, offshore shift, and pyramid rationalisation. Factoring in the dismal Q1 performance, analysts have cut FY26-28E EPS by 1-9 per cent."

About Sonata Software

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Sonata Software is an IT services and solutions company specialising in modernisation engineering and digital transformation. The company's suite of Modernisation Engineering Services spans data, cloud, Dynamics, automation, cybersecurity, and newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms. Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions such as North America, the UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. The company has a market capitalisation of ₹10,981.44 crore on the NSE, as of July 31.
   

More From This Section

Investor image via Shutterstock

FPIs selling in F&O hits 2-year high; but rollovers hint at optimism ahead

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: HUL, Eternal, ITC lift Sensex 250 pts; Nifty near 25,950; SMIDs slip

Stock market

Nifty, Sensex recover from Trump tariff blow; Here's what drove the rebound

Satish Menon, Geojit Financial Services

Trump tariffs to hit exports; 7% upside in Nifty till Dec '25: Satish Menonpremium

Liquor

What's driving Allied Blenders, Globus Spirits stock today? Find out here

Topics : Sonata Software Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus Share price Markets The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Birthright CitizenshipTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon