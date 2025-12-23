Last day alert! These 3 shares to ex-date on Dec 24; do you own any?

Shares of GRM Overseas, Prakash Pipes, and Nectar Lifesciences are set to remain in focus during today’s trading session as they will turn ex-date on December 24 following their respective corporate announcements related to dividend, bonus issue, and share buyback.
According to BSE data, Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend on December 24, while GRM Overseas will go ex-date for its bonus issue. Nectar Lifesciences, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for its share buyback announcement.
Prakash Pipes informed the exchanges that its board has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The company added that December 24, 2025, has been fixed as both the ex-date and record date for the dividend.
Meanwhile, GRM Overseas has announced a bonus issue of 13,81,40,000 equity shares. As per the exchange filing, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, that is, two new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each. The company has fixed Wednesday, December 24, 2025, as the record date for the bonus issue.
Further, Nectar Lifesciences has announced a buyback of up to 30 million fully paid-up equity shares, representing 13.38 per cent of the company’s total equity, at a price of ₹27 per share. The record date for determining eligibility for the buyback has been fixed as December 24, 2025.
Meanwhile, shares of Vineet Laboratories and Yug Decor will also remain in the spotlight today as they are set to trade ex-date following their respective rights issue announcements. According to exchange filings, Vineet Laboratories has announced a rights issue of 99,87,258 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹30 per share (including a premium of ₹20 per share and a face value of ₹10 per share), aggregating to ₹29.96 crore. The record date for the rights issue is December 23, 2025.
Yug Decor, meanwhile, will issue 53,94,635 equity shares at ₹10 each under its rights issue, raising a total of ₹5.39 crore. The record date for eligibility has been fixed as December 23, 2025.