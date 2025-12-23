Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 08:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Last day alert! These 3 shares to ex-date on Dec 24; do you own any?

Last day alert! These 3 shares to ex-date on Dec 24; do you own any?

Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend on December 24, while GRM Overseas will go ex-date for its bonus issue. Nectar Lifesciences, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for its share buyback announcement

dividend, bonus issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of GRM Overseas, Prakash Pipes, and Nectar Lifesciences are set to remain in focus during today’s trading session as they will turn ex-date on December 24 following their respective corporate announcements related to dividend, bonus issue, and share buyback.
 
According to BSE data, Prakash Pipes will trade ex-dividend on December 24, while GRM Overseas will go ex-date for its bonus issue. Nectar Lifesciences, meanwhile, will trade ex-date for its share buyback announcement.
 
Prakash Pipes informed the exchanges that its board has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The company added that December 24, 2025, has been fixed as both the ex-date and record date for the dividend.
 
 
Meanwhile, GRM Overseas has announced a bonus issue of 13,81,40,000 equity shares. As per the exchange filing, the company will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, that is, two new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each. The company has fixed Wednesday, December 24, 2025, as the record date for the bonus issue.
 
Further, Nectar Lifesciences has announced a buyback of up to 30 million fully paid-up equity shares, representing 13.38 per cent of the company’s total equity, at a price of ₹27 per share. The record date for determining eligibility for the buyback has been fixed as December 24, 2025. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
GRM Overseas Dec 24,2025 Bonus issue 2:1 Dec 24,2025
Nectar Lifesciences Dec 24,2025 Buy Back of Shares Dec 24,2025
Prakash Pipes Dec 24,2025 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1 Dec 24,2025
 
Meanwhile, shares of Vineet Laboratories and Yug Decor will also remain in the spotlight today as they are set to trade ex-date following their respective rights issue announcements. According to exchange filings, Vineet Laboratories has announced a rights issue of 99,87,258 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹30 per share (including a premium of ₹20 per share and a face value of ₹10 per share), aggregating to ₹29.96 crore. The record date for the rights issue is December 23, 2025.
 
Yug Decor, meanwhile, will issue 53,94,635 equity shares at ₹10 each under its rights issue, raising a total of ₹5.39 crore. The record date for eligibility has been fixed as December 23, 2025.
 

More From This Section

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Asian markets trade higher

Motor Insurance

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Motor Insurance; top bets, target here

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Year-ender 2025: India stocks lag EM, Asia in worst showing in decades

Q&A with Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies on market outlook for 2026.

Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Mutual funds' NFO collection shrinks in 2025 as equity appetite coolspremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend dividend income Share price share market Nectar Life Sciences

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon