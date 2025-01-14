Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / LIC stock hits 52-week low; down 34% from August high

LIC stock hits 52-week low; down 34% from August high

Poor retail new biz trends, the Insurance Amendment Act proposal of opening up the individual agents, and the risk of sunset of the Old Tax Regime to keep LIC shares range-bound, believe analysts.

LIC

LIC(Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) hit a new 52-week low of Rs 806.85, down less than 1 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. The stock was down for the fifth straight trading day and has declined 11 per cent in past seven trading days. The stock of state-owned life insurance giant has tumbled 34 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 1,221.50 touched on August 1, 2024.
 
At 12:37 PM: LIC was trading 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 814.90, after recovering nearly 2 per cent from its intra-day low. The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 821.10 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 76,553.
 
 
In the last six months, LIC has underperformed the market by falling 24 per cent, as against 5 per cent decline in the benchmark index.
 
LIC reported another month of contraction year-on-year (YoY) during December 2024.  The company has struggled in December quarter (Q3) post surrender norms and the resultant commission changes.
 
According to data published by the Life Insurance Council, LIC’s premium dropped 41.15 per cent YoY to Rs 13,523.87 crore while private insurers reported 7 per cent growth in new business premium (NBP) to Rs 16,694.85 crore as the industry absorbs the impact of the revised surrender value norms.

Also Read

Steel Product

Jindal Stainless races 4% as Nuvama upgrades to 'Buy,' raises target price

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Lotus Chocolate hits 5% lower circuit after releasing Q3FY25 results

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Urja Global shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting Q3FY25 results

surat, diamond

Goldiam International stock hits new high; zooms 32% thus far in January

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Piramal Enterprises jumps 7%; here's what is boosting rally in stock

 
The fall in LIC’s premium was due to a significant decline in its group single premium which halved to Rs 8,191.29 crore in December from Rs 17,601.97 crore last year. Individual non-single premium dropped to Rs 2,628.74 crore from Rs 3,111.33 crore, the Business Standard reported.
 
“While LIC is now cheap at 0.6x FY26e EV after adjusting for MTM losses. However, continued contraction in new business implies we wait for a better opportunity,” JM Financial Institutional Securities said in sector update.
 
Strong channel push in September 2024 – before the discontinuation of older products in the new surrender regulations era – delivered ~47 per cent Retail Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) growth in that month. This strong pre-sales is expectedly affecting Q3 growth, according to Emkay Global Financial Services.
 
With the implementation of new surrender regulations, LIC has increased the minimum ticket size in many of its products, which is leading to sharper decline in policy count and also affecting the APE growth.
 
Trading at a significant discount to its EV, the valuation of LIC is attractive. However, the poor retail new business trends, the Insurance Amendment Act proposal of opening up the individual agents, and the risk of sunset of the Old Tax Regime for Individual Taxation in the upcoming Union Budget will keep LIC shares range-bound, the brokerage firm said in sector report.
 
LIC maintains its industry-leading position and is focusing on ramping up growth in the highly profitable product segments (mainly Protection, Non-PAR, and Savings Annuity). New product launches, stronger banca & alternates channel presence, and digitization will enable LIC to bridge the gap with private players. The modified commission structure after new surrender value regulations will be key for growth and profitability, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in Q2FY25 result update.
 
The brokerage firm has reduced its EV multiple factoring in higher sensitivity to equity market movements, weaker than expected performance in October 2024 and impact of surrender charges.
 
Meanwhile, LIC witnessed a decline in policy count in October 2024 due to the ongoing modifications in certain products with low persistency, before relaunch. September 2024 also saw channel partners pushing sales before the festive season and getting high interest from customers as well, due to which September 2024 was exceptional. The company is also giving time to channel partners to understand the new products before achieving growth.
 
LIC is redesigning products with a mindset of 1) aligning with the regulator’s expectations, 2) maintaining investor profitability, and 3) keeping benefits of intermediary intact. While there has been no change in commission rates, policies have been modified to link rewards to better persistency. The company has relaunched 32 out of 54 products in the first tranche. Many products have undergone revisions in premium rates, along with design changes. The company has realigned product offerings to ensure no adverse impact on margins due to new regulations, the brokerage firm said. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 150 pts above 76,500; except IT, FMCG all indices in green

IPO

Barflex Polyfilms IPO Day 3; Subscription surpasses 6x, GMP at 17%

IPO

Last day! Sat Kartar Shopping IPO ends today: 63x subscription, GMP up 37%

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Bajel Projects rallies 7% after order win from Adani Energy Solutions

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Mahanagar Gas share pops 6% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Life Insurance Corporation Stock market crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon