Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Business Standard
GNG Electronics rises 5% on posting healthy Q1 results; PAT up 52%, rev 22%

GNG Electronics rises 5% on posting healthy Q1 results; PAT up 52%, rev 22%

GNG Electronics shares advanced 4.7 per cent on Wednesday, after the company posted healthy Q1 results; check key details here

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

GNG Electronics, a computer hardware and electronics company, shares advanced 4.7 per cent on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹353 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 results.
 
At 10:08 AM, GNG Electronics share price was trading 3.31 per cent higher at ₹348 per share. The stock was trading below its listing price of ₹350. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.05 per cent higher at 81,685.25. 
Shares of GNG Electronics made a Dalal Street debut on July 30, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). On the BSE, the shares debuted at ₹350, reflecting a premium of ₹113 or around 47.68 per cent on issue price of ₹237 per share.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

GNG Electronics Q1 results 

In Q1, GNG Electronics reported a net profit of ₹18.52 crore, up 52 per cent, as compared to ₹12.15 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹312.28 crore, as compared to ₹255.32 crore a year ago, up 22 per cent.
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of the company came in at ₹35.16 crore, as compared to ₹27.49 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins stood at 11.26 per cent against 10.77 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 

During FY25, GNG Electronics refurbished 5.91 lakh devices, a sharp rise from 2.48 lakh in FY23, reflecting the strong demand for its products and services, according to the filing.
 
The company’s customer base expanded to 4,154 in FY25 from 1,833 in FY23, supported by a growing global procurement network of 557 partners, including corporates, IT asset disposal companies, and leading OEMs. 
 
“In Q1 FY26, we delivered a resilient performance with healthy revenue growth, enhanced margins, and profitability in line with expectations. As India’s largest and among the world’s leading refurbishers of ICT devices, we are strategically positioned to benefit from rising global demand for affordable and sustainable technology. With a strong international footprint, a robust procurement and refurbishment ecosystem, and deep focus on ESG, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth, profitability, and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders," said Sharad Khandelwal, managing director, GNG Electronics.   ALSO READ | Nazara slides 7%, Delta recoups losses; should you sell on RMG crackdown?

About GNG Electronics 

GNG Electronics Limited is a refurbisher of laptops and desktops and ICT Devices with significant presence across India, the USA, Europe, Africa and the UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2025. The company follows a repair-over-replacement approach to provide affordable, reliable, and premium ICT devices functionally and aesthetically comparable to new products, backed by industry-leading warranties. The company refurbished nearly 5.9 lakh devices in FY25, offering a portfolio of 5,840 SKUs including laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, premium smartphones, workstations, and accessories. 
 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
