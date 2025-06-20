Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380-400; Arisinfra subscribed 1.3x on Day 2

Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380-400; Arisinfra subscribed 1.3x on Day 2

The Rs 852-crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 452 crore

Sundar Sethuraman
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ellenbarrie sets IPO  price at ₹380 -400  
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between ₹380-400 per share. The IPO will open on Tuesday and close on Thursday. The ₹852 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue wo­rth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹452 crore.   ALSO READ: Real estate giant Kalpataru eyes deleveraging amid ₹1,590 cr IPO 
Day 2: Arisinfra IPO subscribed  1.3 x 
The IPO of Arisinfra Solutions was subscribed 1.3 times on Thursday, the penultimate day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.7 times, the wealthy investor portion by 1.4 times, and the retail investor portion by 3 times.   
 
 
Capillary Tech India files for IPO 

Capillary Technologies India, a company that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud-native SaaS products, refiled its draft red herring prospectus to raise funds for its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises an issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹430 crore.  
   

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

