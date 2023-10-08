close
M-cap of 5 of 10 most valued cos jumps Rs 86,234.73 cr; TCS biggest gainer

While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerged as the laggards

Photo: PTI

The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 32,730.22 crore to Rs 13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 86,234.73 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.
While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerged as the laggards.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 167.22 points or 0.25 per cent.
The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 32,730.22 crore to Rs 13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
Bajaj Finance added Rs 21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,94,884.37 crore.
The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 18,057.94 crore to Rs 6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 7,730.16 crore to Rs 5,87,104.12 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained Rs 6,018.45 crore to Rs 11,63,164.31 crore.
However, the valuation of Reliance Industries declined Rs 19,336.49 crore to Rs 15,68,216.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 4,671.54 crore to Rs 6,62,057.43 crore.
The mcap of State Bank of India fell by Rs 4,105.33 crore to Rs 5,30,211.19 crore and that of ITC eroded by Rs 2,743.6 crore to Rs 5,51,463.84 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market valuation dipped Rs 196.19 crore to Rs 5,19,082.95 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

