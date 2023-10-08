M-cap of 5 of 10 most valued cos jumps Rs 86,234.73 cr; TCS biggest gainer

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 86,234.73 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel emerged as the laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 167.22 points or 0.25 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS rallied Rs 32,730.22 crore to Rs 13,24,649.78 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 21,697.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,94,884.37 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 18,057.94 crore to Rs 6,13,655.04 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 7,730.16 crore to Rs 5,87,104.12 crore.

Also Read TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock BSE to launch options on WTI crude oil, Brent crude oil futures on Oct 9 Markets gain for a second day as RBI maintains status quo on policy rates Sebi extends dispatching period of hard copies of statements till Sept 2024 Sebi asks brokers functioning in EOP to maintain minimum capital deposit SRM Contractors files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank gained Rs 6,018.45 crore to Rs 11,63,164.31 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries declined Rs 19,336.49 crore to Rs 15,68,216.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 4,671.54 crore to Rs 6,62,057.43 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India fell by Rs 4,105.33 crore to Rs 5,30,211.19 crore and that of ITC eroded by Rs 2,743.6 crore to Rs 5,51,463.84 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation dipped Rs 196.19 crore to Rs 5,19,082.95 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the country's most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.