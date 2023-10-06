close
SRM Contractors files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

The maiden public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus

IPO

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
SRM Contractors Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
The maiden public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Proceeds of the issue will be used to purchase machinery, support working capital requirements, invest in joint venture projects, pay debt and for general corporate purposes.
SRM Contractors is an engineering construction and development company engaged primarily in the construction of roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilisation works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India IPOs

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

