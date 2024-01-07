Sensex (    %)
                        
M-cap of 6 of 10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 cr; TCS takes hit

The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 20,929.77 crore to Rs 13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top-10 firms

Photo: PTI

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 214.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, even after hitting an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1 | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined Rs 57,408.22 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with muted trends in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 214.11 points, or 0.29 per cent, even after hitting an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1.
The market valuation of TCS fell by Rs 20,929.77 crore to Rs 13,67,661.93 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (mcap) declined Rs 20,536.48 crore to Rs 12,77,435.56 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever fell Rs 10,114.99 crore to Rs 6,15,663.40 crore.
The mcap of Infosys went down Rs 4,129.69 crore to Rs 6,36,222.11 crore, and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 1,608.05 crore to Rs 6,97,357.42 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India dipped Rs 89.24 crore to Rs 5,72,826.22 crore.
However, the mcap of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 14,816.85 crore to Rs 17,63,644.77 crore while ITC added Rs 14,409.32 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,91,219.09 crore.
Bharti Airtel's market valuation climbed Rs 8,200.55 crore to Rs 5,88,846.09 crore.
The mcap of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) soared Rs 7,020.75 crore to reach Rs 5,34,082.81 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

