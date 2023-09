M-cap of 8 of 10 firms lose Rs 2.28 trn; HDFC, Reliance biggest laggards

The combined market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms plunged by Rs 2,28,690.56 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, amid an overall weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 1,829.48 points or 2.69 per cent, and the Nifty declined 518.1 points or 2.56 per cent.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the laggards while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank plummeted by Rs 99,835.27 crore to Rs 11,59,154.60 crore. Shares of the company fell by nearly 8 per cent last week.

The valuation of Reliance Industries plunged Rs 71,715.6 crore to Rs 15,92,661.42 crore. The company's shares declined over 4 per cent past week.

ICICI Bank's valuation dropped Rs 29,412.17 crore to Rs 6,65,432.34 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 12,964.55 crore to Rs 5,10,759.01 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys declined by Rs 6,744.34 crore to Rs 6,20,893.53 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 6,484.52 crore to Rs 5,52,680.92 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 1,266.37 crore to Rs 4,52,773 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped Rs 267.74 crore to Rs 5,33,781.04 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 2,913.49 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,83,239.04 crore. The mcap of TCS climbed Rs 1,024.53 crore to Rs 13,18,228.14 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.