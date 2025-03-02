Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mumbai court orders FIR against ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others

Mumbai court orders FIR against ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others

According to the complainant, Sebi officials permitted the listing of a company that failed to meet regulatory norms, leading to market manipulation and investor losses

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A special court in Mumbai on Saturday ordered the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register an FIR against former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five others over alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations, reported news agency PTI.
 
The order was passed by Judge Shashikant Eknathrao on a petition by a local journalist, who sought an investigation into the alleged offences committed by Buch and others, involving large scale financial fraud, regulatory violations and corruption.
 
"There is prima facie evidence of regulatory lapses and collusion, requiring a fair and impartial probe," the order read. Judge Eknathrao also ruled that the inaction by law enforcement agencies and the Sebi necessitates judicial intervention under the provisions of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code).
 
 
The court order came a day after Buch completed her three-year tenure as Sebi chief on Friday. She was succeeded by Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
 
What are the allegations against Madhabi Buch?

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Technology, teamwork, transparency & trust: New Sebi chief's mantra

Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, down with Covid, to have farewell after recovery

PremiumMadhabi Puri Buch

Will Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch stay or go? A legacy in question

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India during a Launch of three key Mutual Fund industry in Mumbai on Friday, February 21, 2025 – Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Addressed root cause behind NFO frenzy, open to more steps: Sebi's Buch

Sebi

Sebi to tighten related party transaction disclosure norms for listed firms

 
According to the complainant, Sebi officials permitted the listing of a company that failed to meet regulatory norms, leading to market manipulation and investor losses. It also alleged collusion between Sebi and corporate entities, insider trading, and siphoning of public funds post-listing.
 
Despite approaching the police station and regulatory bodies concerned on multiple occasions, no action has been taken by them, the complainant said.
 
The court said it will monitor the probe, and sought a status report within 30 days.
 
Allegations by Hindenburg Research
 
In August last year, now-defunct short-seller Hindenburg Research claimed that Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had undisclosed investments in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group.
 
According to Hindenburg, Buchs held stakes in Bermuda and Mauritius-based funds allegedly connected to Vinod Adani, the brother of Gautam Adani. These investments purportedly occurred before Buch's tenure at Sebi but were not disclosed during her regulatory role, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest in Sebi's investigations into the Adani Group.
 
Hindenburg also highlighted that during her time as Sebi chairperson, Madhabi Buch owned a Singaporean consulting firm, Agora Partners, which she later transferred to her husband. The firm did not publicly report its financials, leading to questions about the transparency of her financial dealings.
 
In response, Buch and her husband strongly denied these allegations, labelling them as baseless and asserting that their finances are transparent and compliant with all disclosure requirements.
 
(With inputs from agencies)
 

More From This Section

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs withdraw Rs 34,574 cr in Feb; total outflow at Rs 1.12 trn in 2025

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms erodes by Rs 3 trn; TCS hit hard

Stock markets, Indian markets

US tariff-related developments, trends, key drivers for markets: Analysts

Piyush Goyal

Nifty valuation decent, reasonable, markets may see some correction: Goyal

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, sebi

Tuhin Kanta Pandey assumes charge as Sebi chairperson for 3 years

Topics : Madhabi Puri Buch SEBI Stock Market fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ playing 11IND vs NZ Pitch reportBusiness Standard ManthanStocks To WatchStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon