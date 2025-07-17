Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Logistics rises 5% on releasing record date for rights issue

Mahindra Logistics rises 5% on releasing record date for rights issue

Mahindra Logistics share price advanced 4.7 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹407.95 per share on BSE after revealing rights issue details

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Mahindra Logistics shares advanced 4.7 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹407.95 per share on BSE. At 11:52 AM, Mahindra Logistics share price was trading 3.54 per cent higher at ₹403.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 82,534.95. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,908.7 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹549.35 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹238.5 per share. 
 
Mahindra Logistics fundraising details 
The counter saw buying after the company announced the rights issue details to raise ₹750 crore.
 
 
According to the filing, the company will issue a total of 2,70,49,301 shares of face value of ₹10 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹749,26,56,377.

Mahindra Logistics rights issue: Key dates

The rights issue will open on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and will close on Thursday, August 14, 2025.   ALSO READ: Tyre stocks in demand: JK Tyre, Apollo rally up to 4%, MRF hits new high

Mahindra Logistics rights issue: Entitlement ratio 

The rights issue ratio is 3:8, which means three rights equity shares will be received for every 8 equity share, of face value of ₹10. 

Mahindra Logistics rights issue price

The issue price for the rights issue is fixed at ₹277 per share, which includes a premium of ₹267 per share of face value of ₹10. The entire issue price will be payable at the time of making the application.

Mahindra Logistics rights issue: Record date 

The record date for the rights issue is set as Wednesday, July 23, 2025, for determining the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the Rights Enfitlement.
 
Earlier, the company reported a consolidated revenue of ₹6,105 crore in the financial year 2025 (FY25), compared to ₹5,506 crore in FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the same period stood at ₹284 crore, compared to ₹229 crore.

About Mahindra Logistics 

Mahindra Logistics is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider that specialises in supply chain management and enterprise mobility. It has 20.8 million square feet (msf) of warehousing space across India. The company also has an energy-efficient, multi-client warehousing network of over 5 msf.
 
The company serves over 400 corporate customers across various industries, including automobile, engineering, consumer goods, and e-commerce.
 

