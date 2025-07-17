Arvind Fashions shares rise 3% on naming new MD and CEO; check details here

Shares of Arvind Fashions Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after the company appointed Amisha Jain as its new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective August 13, 2025.
The speciality retail company's stock rose as much as 3.45 per cent during the day to ₹476.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain since June 27 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.8 per cent higher at ₹473.7 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in BSE Sensex as of 11:30 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7.7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Sensex. Arvind Fashions has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,312.34 crore.
Arvind Fashions appoints new MD and CEO
The company announced the appointment of Amisha Jain as its new MD and CEO, effective August 13, 2025, according to an exchange filing. The move is part of the company’s succession planning, with current MD & CEO Shailesh Chaturvedi’s five-year term set to expire on January 31, 2026.
Amisha Jain brings over 25 years of leadership experience across technology, consumer, and retail sectors, the company said in the statement. ALSO READ: ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY
An alumna of INSEAD and a former consultant at McKinsey, she is known for leading large-scale transformations and driving growth in both traditional and digital-first companies, it said. Most recently, she served as MD and Senior Vice President for South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe at Levi Strauss & Co., where she played a key role in expanding the brand's presence and business performance in the region.
Arvind Fashions Q4 results
Arvind Fashions reported a net loss of ₹93.15 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, a sharp reversal from the net profit of ₹24.32 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the loss, the company posted an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue, with sales increasing to ₹1,189.06 crore from ₹1,093.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter. ALSO READ: ITC Hotels, MRF, 2 FMCG stocks trade at new highs; full list, strategy here
About Arvind Fashions
Incorporated in January 2016, the company is one of India's foremost lifestyle companies with a strong portfolio of renowned fashion brands.
It has achieved leadership status in the casual and denim segment by catering to the fashion aspirations of the entire family. Their brands have a significant presence in multiple store formats and on e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibility and convenience for customers.