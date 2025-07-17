Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tyre stocks in demand: JK Tyre, Apollo rally up to 4%, MRF hits new high

Tyre stocks in demand: JK Tyre, Apollo rally up to 4%, MRF hits new high

Tyre stocks rallied today on expectation that the recent correction in raw material prices will benefit the companies favourably from the latter part of Q2FY26

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Tyre stocks: Industry players expect the recent correction in the raw material basket to benefit favourably from the latter part of Q2FY26

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tyre companies' share price today

 
Shares of tyre companies rallied up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market, on expectation of a healthy operational performance going forward.
 
JK Tyre & Industries, Apollo Tyres, and Balkrishna Industries rallied 4 per cent each in the intraday trade. Ceat and TVS Srichakra shares, meanwhile, gained 2 per cent, while MRF share price hit an all-time high of ₹153,000 in the intraday trade today. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 82,434 at 11:11 AM.
 
In the past one month, these stocks have outperformed the market by gaining between 4 per cent and 13 per cent, as compared to a 1-per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 
 

Tyre sector outlook in India

 
International Natural Rubber (NR) prices have corrected in the last two months, and are currently trading at a discount to domestic NR prices. While crude prices have corrected to $65/barrel, crude derivate prices are yet to reflect this fall (expected to correct with a lag). Industry players expect the recent correction in the raw material basket to benefit favourably from the latter part of Q2FY26 (RM basket is expected to remain flattish during Q1FY26), said analysts at ICICI Securities in a company update.
 
"RM outlook is flattish in Q1 and Q2 vs earlier expectation of benefit from Q2. Margin gains could accrue from second half of Q2 provided commodity prices soften further," according to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

Arvind Fashions shares rise 3% on naming new MD and CEO; check details here

ixigo

ixigo share skyrockets 15%, hits record on Q1 show; profit jumps 28% YoY

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

Yatharth Hospital shares pop 3%; what's driving investor interest?

trading

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 4% on ₹2,293 crore order win; details here

Angel One

Angel One share price rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Buy, sell or hold?

 
In PCR (replacement) segment, Bridgestone leads with ~22 per cent share and premium pricing (index 100), followed by Apollo Tyres at ~17 per cent share (price ~85–86), and Ceat at 16 per cent share. In the consolidated TBR (truck, bus and radial tyres) market (MRF, Apollo, and JK are ~75 per cent of the market), Ceat holds ~10 per cent, the brokerage firm said.
 
Meanwhile, looking ahead, Balkrishna Industries expects to sustain its growth trajectory through continued recovery in Off-Highway demand and the progressive rollout of Premium Passenger Car Radial (PCR) and Commercial Vehicles Radial (CVR) tires.
 
"Financial projections indicate stable blended margins in the range of 23 per cent to 25 per cent, following full-scale commercialisation. With optimised capacity utilisation, a strong balance sheet and a net cash position," Balkrishna Industries in its FY25 annual report said that the company is well-equipped to scale in a responsible manner and strengthen its global market presence.
 
Commercial vehicles growth will continue to be muted in FY26 as in the previous year. As per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) estimates, passenger vehicles are expected to grow in low single digits. Also, unless entry level vehicle sales pick up, volume growth will be difficult in this segment. Two wheelers should continue to grow based on demand pick up in the rural economy. Considering the good monsoon, tractor sales should continue to grow as in the previous year. Impact on tyre Industry would also be similar as outlined above, MRF said in its FY25 annual report.
 
India's low reliance on external demand is expected to shield the country from trade and tariff uncertainties, on relative terms. A significant portion of MRF exports is in services which are not expected to be hit by tariffs. Concluding trade deals with various countries, supply chain realignments and moderation in commodity prices would be a positive for India’s growth. India's service exports and foreign inward remittances will provide a cushion against trade volatilities, MRF said.
 

More From This Section

Premiumstock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

ITC Hotels, MRF, 2 FMCG stocks trade at new highs; full list, strategy here

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 100 pts, Nifty below 25,200; Sebi plans longer F&O contracts

ipo market listing share market

Monarch Surveyors IPO to open for bidding on July 22; check key details

PremiumNSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING

How rising market power is driving India Inc's post-pandemic profit boom

GMR Airports

GMR Airports hits 9-month high, regains ₹1 trillion market cap. Do you own?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Tyre makers MRF Balkrishna Industries Tyre Markets tyre stocks The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon