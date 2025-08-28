Star Delta Transformers shares zoom 18% on winning ₹237-crore orders

Star Delta Transformers, heavy electrical equipment company, shares spiked 18.3 per cent on Thursday, logging an intra-day high at ₹680 per share on BSE. At 1 PM, Star Delta Transformers’ share price was trading 11.07 per cent higher at ₹638 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 80,350.76. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹187.51 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,295.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹482.05.
In one year, Star Delta Transformers' shares have lost 26 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2 per cent.
Why were Star Delta Transformers shares in demand?
The buying interest on the counter came after the company secured orders worth ₹236.69 crore
“This is to inform you that the unexecuted order book of Star Delta Transformers Limited stands at an approximate value of ₹236.69 crore (inclusive of GST),” the filing read.
It added: The said orders fall under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest
Also Read
in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within related party transactions. The company continuously thrives to deliver quality in its products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers. In Q1, Revenue from operations fell to ₹30.23 crore, down 12.7 per cent from ₹34.64 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax slipped 11.1 per cent to ₹3.03 crore, and profit after tax fell 11 per cent to ₹2.27 crore.
Established in 2016, Star Delta Transformers is involved in remanufacturing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning of power and distribution transformers, as well as mobile mini substations. The company remanufactures pole, distribution, and VT transformers, along with the design and production of Type A and Type B Min Substations tailored to customer specifications.
With years of experience, the company specialises in the remanufacturing and refurbishment of electrical transformers and mini substations for power and distribution applications. It also provides repair and servicing for a wide range of transformers, mini substations, switchgears, and LV/HV panels.