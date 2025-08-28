Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Star Delta Transformers shares zoom 18% on winning ₹237-crore orders

Star Delta Transformers shares zoom 18% on winning ₹237-crore orders

Star Delta Transformers shares spiked 18.3 per cent on Thursday, after the company secured orders worth ₹236.69 crore; check details

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Delta Transformers, heavy electrical equipment company, shares spiked 18.3 per cent on Thursday, logging an intra-day high at ₹680 per share on BSE. At 1 PM, Star Delta Transformers’ share price was trading 11.07 per cent higher at ₹638 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.54 per cent at 80,350.76. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹187.51 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,295.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹482.05.
 
In one year, Star Delta Transformers' shares have lost 26 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2 per cent.
 

Why were Star Delta Transformers shares in demand?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company secured orders worth ₹236.69 crore
 
“This is to inform you that the unexecuted order book of Star Delta Transformers Limited stands at an approximate value of ₹236.69 crore (inclusive of GST),” the filing read. 
 
It added: The said orders fall under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest

Also Read

stock market trading

Edelweiss Financial jumps 6% as Abakkus buys 6.4 mn shares via block deal

auto components, auto sector

Jtekt, Endurance, Fiem rise upto 13%; what's driving auto ancillary stocks?

Stock market

Jaiprakash Power Ventures hits 5% upper circuit in weak market; here's why

IndiGo, Bird Strike

IndiGo shares decline 4% amid heavy volumes; should you buy the dip?

Maruti e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki

Will e-Vitara launch drive gains for Maruti Suzuki stock? Strategy decoded

in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within related party transactions. The company continuously thrives to deliver quality in its products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers.   In Q1, Revenue from operations fell to ₹30.23 crore, down 12.7 per cent from ₹34.64 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax slipped 11.1 per cent to ₹3.03 crore, and profit after tax fell 11 per cent to ₹2.27 crore. 
 
Established in 2016, Star Delta Transformers is involved in remanufacturing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning of power and distribution transformers, as well as mobile mini substations. The company remanufactures pole, distribution, and VT transformers, along with the design and production of Type A and Type B Min Substations tailored to customer specifications. 
 
With years of experience, the company specialises in the remanufacturing and refurbishment of electrical transformers and mini substations for power and distribution applications. It also provides repair and servicing for a wide range of transformers, mini substations, switchgears, and LV/HV panels.

More From This Section

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 470 pts, Nifty below 24,600; IT, realty drag

initial public offerings, IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO booked 4x on Day 2, NIIs lead demand; GMP down at 9%

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes

Factory workers

Tariff impact: Nomura cuts FY26 GDP forecast to 5.8% in worst-case scenario

sun pharma

Sun Pharma slips 5% in 2 days, nears 52-wk low; why drug stock trades weak?

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon