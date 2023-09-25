Manoj Vaibhav's IPO subscribed nearly 58% on the second day of offer

The initial public offer of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers was subscribed 58 per cent on day two of bidding on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 53,05,203 shares against 91,20,664 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The retail individual investors (RIIs) part received 73 per cent subscriptions while the category for non-institutional investors subscribed 57 per cent. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 33 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 210 crore and an offer for sale of up to 28,00,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 204-215 per share.

The company mopped up Rs 81.05 crore from anchor investors on Thursday.

Also Read Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads Rockingdeals Circular Economy files IPO papers to further brand positioning Sugar shares in focus; Balrampur, Dwarikesh, Dhampur, Dalmia rally up to 8% Pricey valuations threaten best Indian media stocks rally in 14 years Strides Pharma soars 8% on USFDA nod for drug to treat heart diseases Nomura retains negative view on rupee despite JPMorgan index inclusion

The company, a regional jewellery brand in South India, has a presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 13 showrooms across eight towns and two cities.

The funds raised will be utilised for opening eight new showrooms, inventory for these new stores and general corporate purposes.

Bajaj Capital and Elara Capital (India) are the managers to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.