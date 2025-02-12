Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty recover over 1% from day's low: Has the market bottomed out?

Sensex, Nifty recover over 1% from day's low: Has the market bottomed out?

The Sensex surged 1.42 per cent (1,071.33 points) to 76,459.72, while the Nifty50 bounced 1.37 per cent (312.5 points) to 23,110.85, suggesting that some support is still present

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, staged a sharp recovery after falling initially on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. 
 
The Sensex surged 1.42 per cent (1,071.33 points) from day's low to 76,459.72, while the Nifty50 bounced 1.37 per cent (312.5 points) from day's low to 23,110.85, suggesting that some support is still present.
 
Despite the recovery, independent analyst Ambreesh Baliga believes the market has not yet bottomed out. The brief rally may be linked to positive expectations surrounding the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, which could yield favourable outcomes for the market. This, coupled with positive Mutual Fund (MF) flows have helped markets stage a recovery today.  Modi and Trump meet will likely focus on agendas related to tariffs, immigration and defence. 
 
 
Apart from that, the equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes have attracted net inflows of Rs 39,688 crore in January, despite a sharp selloff in the market. While the inflows were 3.6 per cent lower compared to December, they were 21 per cent above the average monthly inflows for calendar year 2024. READ MORE
 
Meanwhile, Ravi Singh, senior vice president of retail research at Religare Broking, too, said that the markets have not yet bottomed out. The current market pullback is not sustainable due to weak earnings, FIIs selling, coupled with the uncertainty around Trump tariffs. Thus, the markets will continue the downward move, and the next Nifty target would be 22,800. On the upside, the Nifty could max go up to 23,350, he added. 

Also Read

stock market trading

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock bounces back 22% from day's low

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Kirloskar Oil slips 11% on weak Q3; mgmt expects demand revival in few qtrs

Photo Credit: www.indocount.com

Indo Count shares surge 10% in weak market after 30% jump in Q3 profit

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Reliance, Hero Moto, Coal India, DLF, REC from BSE 100 index hit 52-wk lows

paint

Berger Paints rises 3.5% after Q3 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi observed that Nifty's recent correction over the last six sessions halted after reaching an intraday low of 22,798.35, which closely matches the low of 22,786.90 seen on January 27, 2025. On the weekly chart, Nifty formed a bullish engulfing pattern on February 1, 2025, with a low of 22,786.90, indicating the potential for a bullish reversal. 
In today's session, he added, Nifty respected this key low, showing a strong recovery of 320 points, signaling renewed buying interest. Additionally, the S1 floor pivot and a long-standing trendline converged near the 22,798 level, contributing to a notable rebound of 322 points from the day's low.   ALSO READ: Key Reasons for Stock Market Crash Today
  If Nifty closes above 23,100, it will form a bullish hammer pattern near this key support zone, potentially confirming a temporary bottom. However, for a more sustainable long-term bottom, Nifty would need to close decisively above 23,800 on a daily basis. Such a move would indicate stronger bullish momentum and could reverse the ongoing corrective phase. Traders should monitor these levels closely for confirmation of a trend reversal.
  Meanwhile, Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research) at Mehta Equities said that the market strength is likely to be confirmed if the Nifty crosses its 200-day moving average (DMA) at 24,046.
 
What happened earlier in the day?
 
Sensex and Nifty extended their loss to the sixth day in a row. The BSE Sensex plummeted 905.21 points, hitting a low of 75,388.39, while the Nifty50 index fell 273.45 points to 22,798.35.
 
The persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), disappointing Q3 results, valuation concerns over SMID stocks, and uncertainty about Trump tariffs have been key factors contributing to the market’s decline.
   
Also, the shares of smallcap companies have been under pressure amid tepid corporate earnings growth in the December 2024 quarter (Q3-FY25) and selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In the past two months, the smallcap index on the NSE has tanked 17.5 per cent its record high level of 57,827.69 touched on December 12, 2024. The index is on the cusp of hitting a 'bear phase', termed as a fall of 20 per cent or more from the recent peak. READ MORE

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, at 75,950; Auto, IT, Oil, Pharma, Bank, FMCG, SMIDs drag

Graphite

Graphite India shares tank 12%, hit 52-week low on Q3 loss; recoup later

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why Hindustan Aeronautics share price dipped 5% in trade today? Details

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

Oil India, TechM: 5 stocks to buy in a falling market for up to 15% gain

United Breweries kingfisher

United Breweries rose 4% as Kingfisher volume grows in mid-single-digit

Topics : S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Stock market crash Indian equities Share price Indian stock market BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index FIIs Trump tariffs Indian Mutual Fund Industry SIPs Midcap smallcap stocks Midcap smallcap Indian stock markets Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon