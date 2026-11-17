Markets likely to consolidate as Nifty tests hurdle at 25,300: Analysts
Technical analysts say the Nifty needs to trade above 25,300 for fresh upside momentum, until then the index may consolidate following the recent steep rally.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. After a steep 12 per cent (2,725 points) rally from 22,700 to a high of 25,424, the NSE Nifty 50 index has been consolidating in the 25,050-25,400 trading band for the last four trading sessions. Technical analysts believe the market may continue to consolidate as long as the index does not deliver a sustained move above 25,300 hurdle. On Tuesday, Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm reckons that the markets may start trading cautiously, tracking cues from the GIFT Nifty which hovered around 25,300. "While a sharp retreat in Brent crude prices offers some respite on the macro front, the tailwind is being offset by an overnight sell-off in technology stocks on Wall Street and elevated US Treasury yields. With the US 10-year Treasury yield holding near 5.13%, investors are likely to remain selective," said Radhakrishnan in a note. ALSO READ | 6 of 10 NSE stocks remain below their December 2025 closing levels Brent fell around 3.5 per cent to $92.5 after the International Energy Agency projected a return to surplus as Middle East exports recovered faster than demand, despite continuing shipping risks, the analyst added. Meanwhile, the analyst flags that technically the Nifty is testing its 25,300 resistance, with support at 25,100 and 25,000. "A sustained move above 25,300 could extend the recovery, but weak breadth or rejection from this level may trigger consolidation. Bank Nifty has support at 61,200 and resistance at 61,800–62,000; its price–RSI divergence warrants caution near the record zone," Radhakrishnan said.
Echoing similar view, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm says the Nifty continues to face resistance around the 25,300–25,400 zone, which will be crucial for sustaining the recovery. "A decisive breakout above this range could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way towards 25,500, followed by 25,800–26,000. The index remains above its key moving averages, keeping the broader technical structure positive," the analyst said in a note. Meanwhile, analysts at Bajaj Broking expect the Nifty to consolidate in a broad range of 24,700–25,450 amid stock-specific action. "Following a sharp 13 per cent rally of over 3,000 points in just 12 sessions, some consolidation is warranted. This consolidation phase is likely to make the overall trend healthier by cooling off the overbought conditions in daily oscillators," said the brokerage firm. In case of Bank Nifty, Bajaj Broking says strength above all-time high of 61,764 will open further upside towards 62,500-62,800 levels in the coming sessions. On the flip side, failure to move above 61,764 will signal consolidation, and the index may trade in the 60,200-61,764 range.
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Topics : Market technicals Nifty Outlook NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Bank Nifty Trading strategies technical analysis technical charts share market
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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 8:08 AM IST