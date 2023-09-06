Markets log 4th day of gains on buying in HDFC Bank, Asian markets

Also Read Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Instagram up after a brief outage, company says 'technical issue' Facility of online payments to Sebi's investor protection fund operational Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 93.96 times on last day Rupee settles near all time low of Rs. 83.14 as dollar index rises NSE-BSE IFSC units may file merger plea before NCLT by September-end Power, IT, capital goods stocks attract highest FPIs flows, shows data

Equity benchmark indices ended in the positive territory on Wednesday on buying in HDFC Bank and a largely firm trend in Asian markets.Fag-end buying helped the BSE Sensex climb 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 65,880.52.During the day, it had declined 292.23 points or 0.44 per cent to 65,488.03.The Nifty advanced 36.15 points or 0.18 per cent to end at 19,611.05.From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Titan, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major gainers.Tata Steel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green while Seoul settled lower.European equity markets were trading lower. The US markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.70 per cent to USD 89.41 a barrel.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,725.11 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.The BSE benchmark had climbed 152.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 65,780.26 on Tuesday. The Nifty advanced 46.10 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 19,574.90.