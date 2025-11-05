Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asian markets pull back as stretched valuation fears jolt Wall Street

Asian markets pull back as stretched valuation fears jolt Wall Street

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 per cent, led by declines in South Korean shares with a loss of 4.1 per cent

Asian market, Asian stocks

Stocks are retreating from record highs on fears equity markets may have become overstretched. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian stocks extended an overnight selloff on Wall Street in early trading on Wednesday as investor concerns about stretched valuations sapped confidence.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 per cent, led by declines in South Korean shares with a loss of 4.1 per cent. US e-mini futures moved 0.4 per cent lower after a 1.2 per cent drop for the S&P 500 overnight.

"It's a sea of red across broad markets," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. "There aren't many reasons to buy here, and until we move closer to Nvidia's earnings on 19 November, the market lacks a short-term catalyst."

 

Stocks are retreating from record highs on fears equity markets may have become overstretched after the CEOs of Wall Street heavyweights Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs questioned whether sky-high valuations can be sustained.

Last month, banking giant JPMorgan Chase's CEO Jamie Dimon had warned of a heightened risk of a significant correction in the US stock market within the next six months to two years.

Also Read

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian markets retreat from record highs as investors book profits

global stocks

Asian stocks gain on AI optimism as dollar stays near 3-month high

Victory Giant Technology

Victory Giant tops Asian stocks with 600% surge on Nvidia partnership

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares set for 7th month of gains as Amazon, Apple lift sentiment

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares fall back following Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi

The warnings come as a surge in enthusiasm for generative AI has swept across stock markets worldwide this year, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble.

Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 2.5 per cent, with SoftBank Group shares plunging 10 per cent.

The US dollar dropped 0.2 per cent against the yen to 153.41 after the release of minutes from the Bank of Japan's September policy meeting,

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, briefly touched a five-month high of 100.25.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes edged lower to 4.0697 per cent compared with its US close of 4.091 per cent on Tuesday.

Bitcoin fell below $100,000 for the first time since June, but rebounded afterwards and was last up 0.2 per cent at $100,499.70. Gold attempted to recover after three consecutive days of losses, and was trading 0.1 per cent higher at $3,936.48 per ounce. 

The European single currency was little changed in early trading at $1.1484 after hitting a three-month low following five straight days of declines.

Brent crude was last unchanged at $64.44 per barrel.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Sensex can hit 100,000 by June 2026; market correction over: Morgan Stanley

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Gurpurab 2025: Stock markets to remain closed for trading today

Ambuja cements

Competitive intensity, valuations may cap gains in Ambuja Cementspremium

Stock market nifty Sensex

NSE to start pre-open session for equity derivatives from December 8

Stock market nifty Sensex

NSE Q2 profit drops to ₹2,098 crore after provisioning for Sebi settlements

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares Wall Streets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon