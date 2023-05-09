close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Markets too optimistic on interest rate reversal, says Hechler-Fayd'herbe

Hechler-Fayd'herbe said it's not the time for investors to relax because there is quite a lot of uncertainty beneath the surface, whether it is on the geopolitical front or the economic outlook

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Credit Suisse

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets are too optimistic with their projections around the reversal in interest rate cycle and there are still many risks beneath the surface, says Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, Head of Global Economics & Research at Credit Suisse.
If the US Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, it will be due to negative shocks, she added.

"Of course, it can happen. It cannot be excluded if some negative shocks affect the economies. But then this shock could also mean many more negative outlooks for the economy," Hechler-Fayd'herbe said during the release of the "Supertrends 2023" report by Credit Suisse.
Hechler-Fayd'herbe said it's not the time for investors to relax because there is quite a lot of uncertainty beneath the surface, whether it is on the geopolitical front or the economic outlook.

Moreover, the cumulative effect of the interest rate will only transpire and affect economies in the months ahead.
"It takes a certain amount of lag before slowing might appear,” said Hechler-Fayd'herbe.

Also Read

After Credit Suisse wipeout, AT1 bonds make a return in the global market

UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out?

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks

Birlasoft soars 9% on heavy volumes post better-than-expected Q4 results

IHCL, Kamat: Hotel stocks at 52-week high; check out the trading strategies

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ

BSE Midcap index nears 52-week high; outperforms Smallcap, Sensex


She said a lot of good performance in equity markets was driven by hopes that central banks might reverse interest rate hikes by the end of the year. Though the Fed has reached the peak of its rate hiking cycle, ECB is not yet finished with theirs.
And even the Swiss National Bank, which held interest rates negative for so long, will probably take some time before reaching its terminal rate.

"Several central banks are still on a tightening course. Even as far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, expecting interest rate cuts next year is not realistic. The US economy is proving resilient, and its labour market is running at red hot levels,' said Hechler-Fayd'herbe.
Hechler-Fayd'herbe said the new problem that the Federal Reserve is facing is entrenched inflation.

"We are a long way from where the Federal Reserve might feel comfortable or compelled to change interest rate policy which it has done so far," Hechler-Fayd'herbe said.
Moreover, China's reopening will likely add to global manufacturing and economic growth at some point.

"This is creating an environment where central banks may not be as complete with supporting their economies when comparing their need to rein in inflation," said Hechler-Fayd'herbe.
Hechler-Fayd'herbe said investors should identify sectors and companies on long-term catalysts of change in terms of demographics, technology, societal concerns and climate change.
Topics : US Federal Reserve Credit Suisse

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Markets too optimistic on interest rate reversal, says Hechler-Fayd'herbe

Credit Suisse
2 min read

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer

IPO
2 min read

Mankind Pharma jumps 32% on stock market debut due to strong demand

stock markets
3 min read
Premium

Mutual funds may knock on Sebi door for hybrid fund tax stimulus

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Crypto exchange Bittrex files for bankruptcy, no impact on global business

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks

steel
2 min read

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

stocks, markets, funds, growth, investments
6 min read
Web Exclusive

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ

L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Mankind Pharma makes strong debut; lists 20% premium over issue price
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon