Markets too optimistic on interest rate reversal, says Hechler-Fayd'herbe



If the US Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, it will be due to negative shocks, she added. Markets are too optimistic with their projections around the reversal in interest rate cycle and there are still many risks beneath the surface, says Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, Head of Global Economics & Research at Credit Suisse.



Hechler-Fayd'herbe said it's not the time for investors to relax because there is quite a lot of uncertainty beneath the surface, whether it is on the geopolitical front or the economic outlook. "Of course, it can happen. It cannot be excluded if some negative shocks affect the economies. But then this shock could also mean many more negative outlooks for the economy," Hechler-Fayd'herbe said during the release of the "Supertrends 2023" report by Credit Suisse.



"It takes a certain amount of lag before slowing might appear,” said Hechler-Fayd'herbe. Moreover, the cumulative effect of the interest rate will only transpire and affect economies in the months ahead.

Also Read After Credit Suisse wipeout, AT1 bonds make a return in the global market UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out? After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks Birlasoft soars 9% on heavy volumes post better-than-expected Q4 results IHCL, Kamat: Hotel stocks at 52-week high; check out the trading strategies L&T Q4 preview: Strong order inflow may drive profit up to 90% higher QoQ BSE Midcap index nears 52-week high; outperforms Smallcap, Sensex



And even the Swiss National Bank, which held interest rates negative for so long, will probably take some time before reaching its terminal rate. She said a lot of good performance in equity markets was driven by hopes that central banks might reverse interest rate hikes by the end of the year. Though the Fed has reached the peak of its rate hiking cycle, ECB is not yet finished with theirs.



Hechler-Fayd'herbe said the new problem that the Federal Reserve is facing is entrenched inflation. "Several central banks are still on a tightening course. Even as far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, expecting interest rate cuts next year is not realistic. The US economy is proving resilient, and its labour market is running at red hot levels,' said Hechler-Fayd'herbe.



Moreover, China's reopening will likely add to global manufacturing and economic growth at some point. "We are a long way from where the Federal Reserve might feel comfortable or compelled to change interest rate policy which it has done so far," Hechler-Fayd'herbe said.