Marshall Wace sells shares of One97 Comm, Shriram Finance for Rs 419 crore

UK-based hedge fund Marshall Wace on Friday sold shares of One97 Communications and Shriram Finance for a combined value of Rs 419 crore through open market transactions.

Marshall Wace, through its arm Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund, offloaded shares of One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, and Shriram Finance Ltd through separate block deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As per the data on the NSE, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund sold



5.85 lakh shares of One97 Communications at an average price of Rs 428.05 apiece.

In addition, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund also disposed of over 14.67 lakh shares of Shriram Finance at an average price of Rs 2,684.30 per piece.