Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.1 trn; TCS, LIC sparkle

From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

In the top-10 table, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday.
Stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Muharram.
From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore.
Infosys added Rs 33,569.16 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's mcap climbed Rs 26,372.23 crore to Rs 7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap soared Rs 24,494.49 crore to Rs 6,40,651.30 crore, and that of ITC jumped Rs 19,420.52 crore to Rs 5,92,679.30 crore.
The market valuation of Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 16,223.03 crore to Rs 8,31,928.39 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,863.44 crore to Rs 8,78,531.60 crore.
However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by Rs 56,799.01 crore to Rs 21,03,829.74 crore.
The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 13,124.01 crore to Rs 12,22,701.34 crore.
In the top-10 table, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

