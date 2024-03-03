Mcap of 7 of most valued firms at Rs 65,302 cr; TCS, ICICI biggest gainers

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valued firms climbed Rs 65,302.5 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 663.35 points or 0.90 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 165.7 points or 0.74 per cent.
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.
From the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, while Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).
The market valuation of TCS climbed Rs 19,881.39 crore to Rs 14,85,912.36 crore.
ICICI Bank added Rs 15,672.82 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,60,481.54 crore.
The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 12,182.1 crore to Rs 6,89,917.13 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 7,178.03 crore to Rs 10,86,464.53 crore.
The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 5,051.63 crore to Rs 5,67,626.01 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 4,525.14 crore to Rs 6,38,721.77 crore.
The valuation of ITC increased by Rs 811.39 crore to Rs 5,14,451.76 crore.
However, LIC's mcap eroded by Rs 19,892.12 crore to Rs 6,54,763.76 crore.
The market valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 9,048.17 crore to Rs 6,86,997.15 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 3,720.44 crore to Rs 20,16,750.44 crore.
In the ranking of the most valued companies, Reliance Industries continued to lead the pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

