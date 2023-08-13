Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 74,603 cr, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 74,603.06 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.

The BSE benchmark declined 398.6 points or 0.60 per cent last week.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and ITC saw erosion in their market valuation while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and State Bank of India added to their market valuation.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 25,011 crore to Rs 12,22,392.26 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation eroded by Rs 12,781 crore to Rs 6,66,512.90 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 11,096.48 crore to Rs 4,86,812.08 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 10,396.94 crore to Rs 5,87,902.98 crore and that of ITC skidded by Rs 7,726.3 crore to Rs 5,59,159.71 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 4,935.21 crore to Rs 4,27,996.97 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 2,656.13 crore to Rs 5,69,406.39 crore.

However, Reliance Industries added Rs 25,607.85 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,23,878.59 crore.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 2,579.64 crore to Rs 12,62,134.89 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 5,12,451.22 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.