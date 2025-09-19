Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 'Let markets decide': US SEC chief open to easing quarterly reporting rules

'Let markets decide': US SEC chief open to easing quarterly reporting rules

US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the regulator will consider proposing a rule change in financial reporting, allowing companies to choose whether to report quarterly or semi-annually

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Patomak Global Partners LLC Paul Atkins takes part in a strategic and policy CEO discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump | REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Paul Atkins stated that there has been a lot of discussion in the past few years about how the quarterly reporting emphasises short-term thinking.| REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after United States (US) President Donald Trump suggested a six-monthly reporting calendar for listed companies, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins on Friday said the regulator will consider proposing a rule change on the matter.
 
“In principle, I think to propose change in what our rules are now, I think would be a good way forward, and then we’ll consider that and move forward after that," Atkins said in an interview with CNBC.
 
He further added that once the rules are changed, companies will be able to choose between the currently-mandated quarterly or semi-annual reporting.
 
 
“For the sake of shareholders and public companies, the market can decide what the proper cadence is,” he said, adding that investors would push for information in line with a company’s activities. He said that banks also "will have something to say" for companies with debts, issuances and other similar issues. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump revives plan to end quarterly reports: What it means for US markets

infosys, IT sector

US SEC grants tech giant Infosys exemptive relief for ₹18,000 crore buyback

Adani, Gautam Adani

SEC informs US court of progress in serving legal documents in Adani case

stablecoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

US SEC unveils major reforms to support crypto, blockchain trading

Adani, Gautam Adani

No one from Adani Group charged under US FCPA, says Gautam Adani at AGM

 
Earlier this week, Trump called for a similar change in financial result reporting, stating that it will save money for the companies and allow managers to focus on running their businesses effectively.
 
"Subject to SEC Approval, Companies and Corporations should no longer be forced to 'Report' on a quarterly basis (Quarterly Reporting!), but rather to Report on a 'Six (6) Month Basis'. This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies. Did you ever hear the statement that, 'China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???' Not good!!!" Trump said.
 
Adding to the same argument, Atkins stated that there has been a lot of discussion in the past few years about how the quarterly reporting emphasises short-term thinking.
 
Previously, some industry leaders have also called for ending quarterly guidance, if not the results themselves.
 
“In our experience, quarterly earnings guidance often creates an unhealthy focus on short-term profits at the expense of long-term strategy, growth, and sustainability,” Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in a 2018 piece for The Wall Street Journal.

More From This Section

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Strong growth, improving profitability bode well for Eternal's stockpremium

SEBI

Sebi proposes regular updates of NAVs by AIFs in depository systems

SEBI

Sebi eases process of transferring securities from nominee to legal heir

bonds

Sebi, RBI in talks to introduce corporate bond index derivatives

Adani Group

Adani Group gains ₹66,000 crore market capitalisation after Sebi reliefpremium

Topics : Donald Trump Company Results US SEC listed firms United States BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon