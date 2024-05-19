Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mcap of 8 of most valued firms climbs Rs 1.47 trn; LIC, RIL major gainers

The valuation of LIC zoomed Rs 40,163.73 crore to Rs 6,16,212.90 crore

Stock market, Indian stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms added Rs 1,47,935.19 crore in market valuation last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,341.47 points or 1.84 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18 to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions or failures at the primary site.
The valuation of LIC zoomed Rs 40,163.73 crore to Rs 6,16,212.90 crore.
Reliance Industries added Rs 36,467.26 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,41,110.70 crore.
The valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 26,492.61 crore to Rs 7,64,917.29 crore, and that of HDFC Bank rallied by Rs 21,136.71 crore to Rs 11,14,163.29 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank soared Rs 9,570.68 crore to Rs 7,94,404.51 crore, and that of Infosys went up by Rs 7,815.51 crore to Rs 5,99,376.39 crore.
ITC's mcap jumped Rs 4,057.54 crore to Rs 5,44,895.67 crore, while State Bank of India added Rs 2,231.15 crore to Rs 7,32,576.77 crore.
However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 16,588.94 crore to Rs 13,92,963.69 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by Rs 6,978.29 crore to Rs 5,46,843.87 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mcap market capitalisation market cap LIC Reliance Industries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon