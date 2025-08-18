Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCX share price rises 4% after the company launches Nickel futures

MCX share price rises 4% after the company launches Nickel futures

MCX shares rose 3.5 per cent on Monday, August 18, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹8,439 per share on BSE, after the commodity exchange launched the Nickel futures contract effective today

MCX

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) shares rose 3.5 per cent on Monday, August 18, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹8,439 per share on BSE.
 
At 11:47 AM, MCX share price was trading 2.35 per cent higher at ₹8,339.95 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 1.16 per cent higher at 81,533.5.

Why were MCX shares rising? 

The buying on the counter came after the commodity exchange launched the Nickel futures contract, effective today. 
 
The contract will contribute to efficient price discovery and encourage greater value chain participation across the country, according to the exchange filing. 
 
The launch of the Nickel futures contract will provide a robust mechanism for these industries to help them manage their price risks, making them more competitive. As the contract is rupee-denominated, it will help the participants to not only hedge their commodity price risk but also their currency risk. 
 

The trading unit and the delivery unit will be 250 kgs and 1,500 kgs respectively, effective from the September 2025 expiry contract onwards. The tick size will be ₹0.10 per kg, daily price limits of 4 per cent, and margins set at a minimum of 10 per cent or SPAN, whichever is higher.
 
"The relaunch of MCX’s nickel contract comes at a timely moment, with Thane district, Maharashtra, designated as the sole delivery centre. By reducing the lot size to 250 kg from the earlier 1,500 kg, MCX is democratising access for a wider pool of participants, especially SMEs and retail investors. This move comes as global markets continue to navigate surplus supply, shifting EV demand dynamics, and geopolitical disruptions. More than just a contract, this relaunch reflects India’s ambition to position itself at the core of the global energy transition," said Motilal Oswal. 

About MCX: 

MCX, operational since 2003, is India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange, and the largest Commodity Options Exchange globally (FIA, 2024), with a market share of about 98 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2024-25.
 
It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations.
 

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

