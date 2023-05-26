close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Midcap index nears record high; Varun Beverages, Cummins climb new peaks

The midcap index hit an intra-day high of 26,705.56, was less than 2% away from its record high level of 27,246.34, touched on October 19, 2021.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017

Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of midcap companies were on a roll with the S&P BSE Midcap index hitting 19-month high in Friday’s intra-day trade after the companies reported strong earnings. Varun Beverages, Cummins India, Tata Elxsi and Sona BLW Precision Forgings from the index have rallied in the range of 3 per cent to 8 per cent.
At 10:41 AM; the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.35 per cent, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Smallcap index. The midcap index hit an intra-day high of 26,705.56, was less than 2 per cent away from its record high level. The index had hit an all-time high of 27,246.34 on October 19, 2021.
Among the individual stocks, Varun Beverages (VBL) hit a new high of Rs 1,747.15, and rallied nearly 8 per cent on the BSE. In past one month, the stock has surged 21 per cent on the back of a strong 2022-23 January-March quarter (Q1CY23) performance, robust outlook, and revision in profit estimates.

Also Read

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Varun Beverages, ABB India rise to MFs' largecap bucket after strong run-up

Adani Power, Varun Beverages, ABB ripe for Nifty Next50 inclusion

Varun Beverages surges 5%, nears record high on strong growth outlook

Varun Beverages extends fall on profit booking; stock slips 10% in 3 days

Page Industries tumbles 15%, hits 19-month low on disappointing Q4 results

ITC market-cap hits Rs 5.5 trn; stock trades higher for 6th straight day

Zee Entertainment hits 52-week low, down 2% on weak March quarter earnings

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Stocks to Watch today, May 26: Voda Idea, Hind Zinc, RIL, SAIL, Zee, Emami

While traction in star performer Sting continues, VBL is committing capital to future growth drivers [value-added dairy, juice and sports drink]. With improved affordability, VBL remains confident about demand for new products and plans improving supply by leveraging its two new manufacturing capacities in CY24 and its existing distribution/visi-cooler network, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said. The stock however, was trading above brokerage firm’s target price of Rs 1,700 per share.
Cummins India too hit a record high of Rs 1,736.75, up 5 per cent on the BSE after the firm reported strong revenue growth of 29 per cent and EBITDA margins expansion of 309bps YoY to 16.9 per cent (partly due to prudent cost management).
Cummins India witnessing strong pre-buying traction, ahead of implementation of CPCB-IV norms from 1st Jul’23. Domestic demand remains strong from segments such as Data Center, Infrastructure, Hospitality, Hotels and Manufacturing.
While on exports front management expects to continue its steady growth driven by new product launches and upgrading existing product across geographies. However, despite strong demand scenario, management has refrained from giving the guidance for FY24, owing to uncertainty arising from supply chain constraint and implementation of CPCB-IV norms (~80% of domestic Powergen business falls under CPCB-IV norms), analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said.
The brokerage firm remains positive on Cummins given product readiness for CPCB-IV norms, continued momentum in exports market and technology driven product launch (3.0 - fit to market product in exports market). It maintain Accumulate rating on stock with revised target price of Rs 1,750 (Rs 1,708 earlier), valuing it at PE of 35x FY25E (same as earlier).
ABB India, Balkrishna Industries, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Exide Industries, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Persistent Systems and TVS Motor Company are among others from midcap index hitting their respective 52-week highs or multi-year highs on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

Cummins India

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Midcap Market trends stock market trading Cummins Varun Beverages stock market rally

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: How to trade new-age companies post Q4 results?

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Midcap index nears record high; Varun Beverages, Cummins climb new peaks

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Weak Q4 performance drags Page Industries to 19-month low; stock sinks 15%

jockey
4 min read

ITC market-cap hits Rs 5.5 trn; stock trades higher for 6th straight day

markets
3 min read

Zee Entertainment hits 52-week low, down 2% on weak March quarter earnings

Zee
3 min read

Most Popular

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Christopher Wood
9 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 26: Voda Idea, Hind Zinc, RIL, SAIL, Zee, Emami

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
4 min read

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Stock of this aerospace & defense company has zoomed 93% thus far in 2023

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
2 min read

Elecon Engg hits new high on positive outlook; zooms over 2900% in 3 years

markets
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon