Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Midcap index scales all-time high despite flat close for benchmarks

Midcap index scales all-time high despite flat close for benchmarks

Strong domestic participation and improving global risk sentiment lifted midcap stocks to record highs, even as benchmark indices closed largely unchanged

Smallcap, midcap

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers worth Rs 341 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers worth Rs 441 crore.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nifty Midcap 100 on Thursday rose 1.1 per cent to hit an all-time high of 62,003, even as the benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended the session flat. The Nifty Midcap 100 has been rising continuously for the last four sessions.
 
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended Thursday’s session flat. The Sensex ended at 77,845, down 114 points, or 0.2 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 24,327, down 4 points, or 0.02 per cent.
 
In this financial year, the Nifty Midcap 100 has gained 17.8 per cent after rising a mere 1.89 per cent in the previous financial year. Though the midcap index hit an all-time high, the Nifty Smallcap 100 remains 4.9 per cent away from its record high, while the Nifty is 7.6 per cent below its all-time high.
 
 
“Mid- and small-cap stocks have rallied because valuations had turned attractive after a prolonged correction since September 2024, with many counters falling 40-50 per cent from their September peaks. The ceasefire holding between the US and Iran has improved risk sentiment, while strong participation from retail investors and domestic institutions continues to provide liquidity support to the broader market,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics.
 
Chokkalingam added that retail investors are increasingly gravitating towards midcaps because they offer unique thematic growth opportunities, unlike the moderate growth prospects in sectors such as IT and FMCG in the large-cap space.

Also Read

F&O Strategy by Nandish Shah

Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Midcap Nifty, Sun Pharma; check strategy

stock markets, trading

Sensex, Nifty gain nearly 1% to close at their highest in six weeks

Stock market rallt today

Sensex jumps 847 pts, Nifty hits 24,600: Top 4 reasons explained

stock markets, trading

Markets may see volatility on Monday as Hormuz tensions escalate againpremium

nifty, nifty50

Watch out for 24,000 level on the Nifty; market structure weak: Analysts

 
“While benchmark indices and largecaps may remain subdued due to muted foreign investor inflows and concerns over rupee depreciation, mid- and small-caps could continue to outperform on strong domestic participation, though investors should remain cautious as signs of froth are beginning to emerge,” Chokkalingam said.
 
The overall market breadth remained strong, with 2,704 stocks advancing and 1,572 declining. The Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.87 per cent. INDIA VIX, a gauge of market volatility, declined 0.34 per cent to 16.62.
 
Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers worth Rs 341 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers worth Rs 441 crore. Hindustan Unilever, which declined 1.95 per cent, was the biggest drag on the Sensex among its constituents.

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp

Margin headwinds could negate near-term demand optimism for Hero MotoCorppremium

Sebi

Sebi discontinues investor risk reduction access platform for stock brokers

Stock Markets

Brokerage complaints fall despite surge in active stock market investorspremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi settles proceedings against entities linked to Indiabulls Real Estate

stock markets, trading

Stock Market Close: Sensex ends flat, Nifty settles at 24,327; SMIDs outperform; Brent below $100

Topics : Nifty midcap sensex nifty Market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELSG vs RCB LIVE ScoreQ4 Results TodayStocks to buy todayCBSE 12th Result 2026 DateGold-Silver Price TodaySuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance