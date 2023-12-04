Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Modi's win in state polls seen as boosting case for equity inflow in India

India's benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index closed at a record high on Friday while the futures climbed as much as 1.6% early on Monday

PM Modi In BJP headquarter after election Wins

PM Modi In BJP headquarter after election win on Dec 3 | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Ashutosh Joshi
 
A win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in key state elections is likely to boost India’s appeal for foreign investors and result in more inflows into local equities, according to market participants.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Portfolio managers say the results will ensure policy continuity and lift prospects for the stock market as international investors become more confident in their India allocations ahead of national elections.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. sees cyclical stocks benefiting the most from the outcome of the polls while Nuvama Wealth Management says it has become more confident in the government’s capital expenditure. 

India’s benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index closed at a record high on Friday while the futures climbed as much as 1.6% early on Monday.

Here’s what market participants are saying:

Gary Dugan, chief investment officer at Dalma Capital Management Ltd.

“Going into this set of state elections, there were some concerns among foreign investors that the BJP would suffer something of a setback, however, that has proven not to be the case.” 

There will be even greater confidence that “Modi will carry the day in the next national elections and that the current market friendly policies of the government will be maintained and built upon.” 

“We see the Sensex pushing to new highs” due to factors such as “good political backdrop, hopes for lower global interest rates.”

Matthew Haupt, portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management

“What it does do is give investors increased confidence and duration to the India trade and will likely see continued capital inflows to India.”

Jefferies’ strategists including Mahesh Nandurkar 

Modi’s party winning three crucial state elections, exceeding exit polls’ predictions, may boost investor sentiment for domestic cyclical stocks including banks, industrial and power.

It also “reinforces the consensus expectations of a Modi win 2024 national elections with a greater likelihood of 300+ seats for the BJP.”

Also Read

FDI inflows into India rise 10%, outflows shrink 16% in 2022: Unctad

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 4: SBI, HUL, Salasar Techno, Tata Power, Alkem

Stock Market Live: Nifty eyes 20,600 as BJP sweeps assembly polls

Nifty resistance seen at 20,475-20,575; Bank Nifty likely to join rally

Theme for a dream: Why thematic funds are gaining traction in the market

Equity markets likely to extend gains on BJP's Assembly poll wins


Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey FinServ Pvt. 

“The results show that India’s hinterland is asking for convincing policies for growth and the market will attract a lot of money in the coming months.”

Global investors will now become even “more comfortable with India allocation ahead of elections.”

Prashanth Tapse, analyst, Mumbai-based Mehta Securities Ltd.

“A stable political environment could further boost investors’ confidence and drive the markets higher, with the possibility of benchmark Nifty attaining 20500-20800 levels going ahead appears bright.” 

Kapil Gupta, an economist at Nuvama 

“This lessens the risk of a populist turn and bodes well for continued government capex. Markets are likely to cheer the electoral outcome for now as it abates political risk.”
Topics : Narendra Modi FDI equity inflows equity inflows stock market rally Assembly elections

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 08:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveMizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon