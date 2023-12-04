Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty jumps 250 pts on BJP's victory in state polls

Stock market live updates: At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up over 250 points at 20,640

Live stock market trading action

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to build on last week's gains, spurred by the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) resounding win in state elections. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up over 250 points at 20,640. 

The BJP decisively secured victories in three of the four key states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, heightening expectations for regime continuity in 2024 — a positive catalyst for the markets. Read here

That apart, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting on Friday remains another trigger for the near-term. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady. 

Asia-pacific equities were mixed this morning. Nikkei slipped 1 per cent. Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose up to 0.6 per cent.  

On Friday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hit new 2023 highs, rising 0.59 per cent and 0.82 per cent, respectively. Nasdaq added 0.55 per cent. 

This came even as US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to conclude with confidence that monetary policy was “sufficiently restrictive.”

Stocks to Watch: Eicher Motors reported 13 per cent YoY rise in total sales for November at 80,251 units. Exports grew 2 per cent to 5,114 units.

Hero Moto reported 25.6 per cent sales growth for the month at 4.91 lakh units. 

8:02 AM

Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday. Read
Polling officials, VVPATs, voting
7:55 AM

Fed Powell rebuffs talks of policy easing; says it'd be premature

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday pushed back on market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts after November's equity rally. 

Powell said it would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a 'sufficiently restrictive stance', or to speculate on when policy might ease. 

However, he also noted that policy is “well into restrictive territory" with risks of doing too much or too less on inflation balanced now. 

Source: CNBC
 
7:49 AM

US stock futures trade with fractional downtick in after market hours

7:47 AM

Nifty futures touch 20,600 in Gift City; Gap-up start likely

7:45 AM

Nikkei underperforms in Asia; others gain

7:42 AM

US equities log firm gains on Friday

7:35 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Markets Markets Sensex Nifty state elections Dalal Street Midcap smallcap stocks Assembly Election Indian stock market

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 07:35 AM IST

