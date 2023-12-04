Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty jumps 250 pts on BJP's victory in state polls

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to build on last week's gains, spurred by the Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) resounding win in state elections. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures in Gift City were up over 250 points at 20,640.

The BJP decisively secured victories in three of the four key states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, heightening expectations for regime continuity in 2024 — a positive catalyst for the markets. Read here



That apart, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting on Friday remains another trigger for the near-term. The central bank is expected to keep rates steady.



Asia-pacific equities were mixed this morning. Nikkei slipped 1 per cent. Hang Seng, S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi rose up to 0.6 per cent.